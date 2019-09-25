Fisher (3-1) at GCMS (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Momence (1-3) at PBL (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Bloomington Central Catholic (0-4) at Monticello (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Rantoul (0-4) at St. Thomas More (0-4), 7 p.m. Friday
Chillicothe IVC (4-0) at Prairie Central (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Pontiac (1-3) at St. Joseph-Ogden (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Tolono Unity (3-1) at Olympia (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Clinton (4-0) at Tuscola (2-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Blue Ridge (2-2) at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (2-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Cerro Gordo/Bement (2-2) at Villa Grove/Heritage (2-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record (26-14)
GCMS
PBL
Monticello
Rantoul
IVC
SJ-O
Unity
Clinton
Blue Ridge
VG/H
The Falcons rebound from a rare loss as they and the Panthers each get to within one game of playoff eligibility.
Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (27-13)
GCMS
PBL
Monticello
STM
IVC
SJ-O
Unity
Clinton
ALAH
VG/H
PBL continues its winning streak.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (30-10)
GCMS
PBL
Monticello
St. Thomas More
Chillicothe IVC
St. Joseph-Ogden
Unity
Tuscola
ALAH
Villa Grove/Heritage
One of the best high school football games I've ever covered was Fisher winning 7-0 at GCMS in 2011. Let's hope this Friday night is another classic game between the nearby rivals.
Ryan Birch, Rantoul Press (27-13)
GCMS
PBL
Monticello
Rantoul
IVC
SJ-O
Unity
Clinton
ALAH
CG/B
The Eagles have had multiple close games this year. Look for them to secure their first win of the season over STM.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (28-12)
GCMS
PBL
Monticello
Rantoul
IVC
SJ-O
Unity
Tuscola
ALAH
VG/H
Two things influenced my picks this week. For starters, having seen Unity’s defense in person, the Rockets are legit. Secondly, I wouldn’t want to play Tuscola after two losses.
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (31-9)
GCMS
PBL
Monticello
STM
IVC
SJ-O
Unity
Tuscola
ALAH
CG/B
Important games for three 2-2 teams (Blue Ridge, ALAH, CG/B) this week as their hopes for playoff eligibility could ride on these outcomes.