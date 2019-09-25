Listen to this article

Fisher (3-1) at GCMS (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Momence (1-3) at PBL (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Bloomington Central Catholic (0-4) at Monticello (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Rantoul (0-4) at St. Thomas More (0-4), 7 p.m. Friday

Chillicothe IVC (4-0) at Prairie Central (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Pontiac (1-3) at St. Joseph-Ogden (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Tolono Unity (3-1) at Olympia (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Clinton (4-0) at Tuscola (2-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Blue Ridge (2-2) at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (2-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Cerro Gordo/Bement (2-2) at Villa Grove/Heritage (2-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record (26-14)

GCMS

PBL

Monticello

Rantoul

IVC

SJ-O

Unity

Clinton

Blue Ridge

VG/H

The Falcons rebound from a rare loss as they and the Panthers each get to within one game of playoff eligibility.

Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (27-13)

GCMS

PBL

Monticello

STM

IVC

SJ-O

Unity

Clinton

ALAH

VG/H

PBL continues its winning streak.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (30-10)

GCMS

PBL

Monticello

St. Thomas More

Chillicothe IVC

St. Joseph-Ogden

Unity

Tuscola

ALAH

Villa Grove/Heritage

One of the best high school football games I've ever covered was Fisher winning 7-0 at GCMS in 2011. Let's hope this Friday night is another classic game between the nearby rivals.

Ryan Birch, Rantoul Press (27-13)

GCMS

PBL

Monticello

Rantoul

IVC

SJ-O

Unity

Clinton

ALAH

CG/B

The Eagles have had multiple close games this year. Look for them to secure their first win of the season over STM.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (28-12)

GCMS

PBL

Monticello

Rantoul

IVC

SJ-O

Unity

Tuscola

ALAH

VG/H

Two things influenced my picks this week. For starters, having seen Unity’s defense in person, the Rockets are legit. Secondly, I wouldn’t want to play Tuscola after two losses.

Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (31-9)

GCMS

PBL

Monticello

STM

IVC

SJ-O

Unity

Tuscola

ALAH

CG/B

Important games for three 2-2 teams (Blue Ridge, ALAH, CG/B) this week as their hopes for playoff eligibility could ride on these outcomes.