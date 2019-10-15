Listen to this article

El Paso-Gridley (2-5) at GCMS (6-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Watseka (5-2) at PBL (5-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Fisher (5-2) at Ridgeview/Lexington (2-5), 7 p.m. Friday

Olympia (3-4) at St. Joseph-Ogden (4-3), 7 p.m. Friday

Rantoul (0-7) at Unity (6-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Monticello (5-2) at Prairie Central (5-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Shelbyville (4-3) at Tuscola (5-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (6-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Westville (3-4) at Oakwood (5-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (5-2) at Argenta-Oreana (6-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Tom Meents/Maximum Destruction (52-18)

GCMS

PBL

Fisher

SJ-O

Unity

Monticello

Tuscola

BHRA

Oakwood

A-O

PBL had a great game last week. This week, they bounce back with a big win.

Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record (51-19)

GCMS

PBL

Fisher

SJ-O

Unity

PC

Tuscola

BHRA

Oakwood

A-O

Paxton-BuckleyLoda clinches a playoff spot with a win over Watseka. Meanwhile, Gibson City-MelvinSibley gets a win as well as it tries to secure a home game for the first round of the playoffs.

Matt Daniels/The News-Gazette (58-12)

GCMS

PBL

Fisher

SJ-O

Unity

Monticello

Tuscola

BHRA

Oakwood

A-O

PBL suffered a tough loss this past Friday night at Clifton Central. But the Panthers get their sixth win and the playoff eligibility that comes with it in front of their home fans this Friday night during a solid performance against a solid Watseka team.

Ryan Birch/Rantoul Press (53-17)

GCMS

PBL

Fisher

SJ-O

Unity

Monticello

Tuscola

BHRA

Oakwood

A-O

After the Fisher Bunnies qualified for the playoffs with a thriller in week seven, watch for them to secure the bid on Friday.

Scott Richey/The News-Gazette (55-15)

GCMS

PBL

Fisher

SJ-O

Unity

Monticello

Tuscola

BHRA

Oakwood

A-O

Crucial game this week for St. Joseph-Ogden. The Spartans are still one win away from playoff eligibility, and getting the job done this week will be easier than next week against Monticello.

Andrew Helregel/Piatt County Journal-Republican (58-12)

GCMS

PBL

Fisher

SJ-O

Unity

Monticello

Tuscola

BHRA

Oakwood

A-O

Sages have played better as of late and get another chance to showcase that against a quality team this Friday.