El Paso-Gridley (2-5) at GCMS (6-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Watseka (5-2) at PBL (5-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Fisher (5-2) at Ridgeview/Lexington (2-5), 7 p.m. Friday
Olympia (3-4) at St. Joseph-Ogden (4-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Rantoul (0-7) at Unity (6-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Monticello (5-2) at Prairie Central (5-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Shelbyville (4-3) at Tuscola (5-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Salt Fork at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (6-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Westville (3-4) at Oakwood (5-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (5-2) at Argenta-Oreana (6-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Tom Meents/Maximum Destruction (52-18)
GCMS
PBL
Fisher
SJ-O
Unity
Monticello
Tuscola
BHRA
Oakwood
A-O
PBL had a great game last week. This week, they bounce back with a big win.
Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record (51-19)
GCMS
PBL
Fisher
SJ-O
Unity
PC
Tuscola
BHRA
Oakwood
A-O
Paxton-BuckleyLoda clinches a playoff spot with a win over Watseka. Meanwhile, Gibson City-MelvinSibley gets a win as well as it tries to secure a home game for the first round of the playoffs.
Matt Daniels/The News-Gazette (58-12)
GCMS
PBL
Fisher
SJ-O
Unity
Monticello
Tuscola
BHRA
Oakwood
A-O
PBL suffered a tough loss this past Friday night at Clifton Central. But the Panthers get their sixth win and the playoff eligibility that comes with it in front of their home fans this Friday night during a solid performance against a solid Watseka team.
Ryan Birch/Rantoul Press (53-17)
GCMS
PBL
Fisher
SJ-O
Unity
Monticello
Tuscola
BHRA
Oakwood
A-O
After the Fisher Bunnies qualified for the playoffs with a thriller in week seven, watch for them to secure the bid on Friday.
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette (55-15)
GCMS
PBL
Fisher
SJ-O
Unity
Monticello
Tuscola
BHRA
Oakwood
A-O
Crucial game this week for St. Joseph-Ogden. The Spartans are still one win away from playoff eligibility, and getting the job done this week will be easier than next week against Monticello.
Andrew Helregel/Piatt County Journal-Republican (58-12)
GCMS
PBL
Fisher
SJ-O
Unity
Monticello
Tuscola
BHRA
Oakwood
A-O
Sages have played better as of late and get another chance to showcase that against a quality team this Friday.