GCMS (3-0) at Fieldcrest (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Seneca (2-1) at PBL (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Madison (0-3) at Fisher (2-1), 2 p.m. Saturday

Monticello (2-1) at Rantoul (0-3), 7 p.m. Friday

St. Joseph-Ogden (3-0) at Unity (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday

St. Thomas More (0-3) at Chillicothe IVC (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Prairie Central (2-1) at Pontiac (1-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Tuscola (2-1) at Decatur St. Teresa (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Westville (1-2) at Salt Fork (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (2-1) at Arcola (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (20-10)

PBL racks up another big win on the board.

Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record (19-11)

The Falcons are starting off the season with some convincing victories against three teams whose only loss came at the hands of GCMS. Now, the Falcons look to get another signature win against state-ranked Fieldcrest

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (22-8)

GCMS

PBL

Fisher

Monticello

SJ-O

IVC

Prairie Central

St. Teresa

Salt Fork

Arcola

PBL sure seems to have found its footing after a tough Week 1 loss to unbeaten GCMS, which is picking back up right where it left off last season. Both Ford County teams will continue their solid seasons with another victory in Week 4.

Ryan Birch, Rantoul Press (20-10)

GCMS

Seneca

Fisher

Monticello

Unity

IVC

Pontiac

St. Teresa

Salt Fork

Arcola

With a game against GCMS looming, look for Fisher to pick up another home win before the big game.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (21-9)

GCMS

PBL

Fisher

Monticello

SJ-O

IVC

Prairie Central

Tuscola

Salt Fork

Arcola

I’d say Tuscola probably feels like it has something to prove coming off a rough loss last week to Central A&M. Staying in Central Illinois Conference title contention, though, means having to win this week.

Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (22-8)

GCMS

PBL

Fisher

Monticello

Unity

IVC

Prairie Central

St. Teresa

Salt Fork

Arcola

Spartan-Rocket rivalry back?! After a couple ho-hum seasons from two of the area’s premier programs, St. Joseph-Ogden and Unity are a combined 5-1 heading into this Week 4 tilt. Should be a fun one in Tolono Friday night.