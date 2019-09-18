GCMS (3-0) at Fieldcrest (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Seneca (2-1) at PBL (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Madison (0-3) at Fisher (2-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
Monticello (2-1) at Rantoul (0-3), 7 p.m. Friday
St. Joseph-Ogden (3-0) at Unity (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday
St. Thomas More (0-3) at Chillicothe IVC (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Prairie Central (2-1) at Pontiac (1-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Tuscola (2-1) at Decatur St. Teresa (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Westville (1-2) at Salt Fork (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (2-1) at Arcola (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (20-10)
GCMS
PBL
Fisher
Monticello
Unity
IVC
Prairie Central
Tuscola
Westville
Arcola
PBL racks up another big win on the board.
Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record (19-11)
GCMS
PBL
Fisher
Monticello
Unity
IVC
Prairie Central
Tuscola
Westville
Arcola
The Falcons are starting off the season with some convincing victories against three teams whose only loss came at the hands of GCMS. Now, the Falcons look to get another signature win against state-ranked Fieldcrest
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (22-8)
GCMS
PBL
Fisher
Monticello
SJ-O
IVC
Prairie Central
St. Teresa
Salt Fork
Arcola
PBL sure seems to have found its footing after a tough Week 1 loss to unbeaten GCMS, which is picking back up right where it left off last season. Both Ford County teams will continue their solid seasons with another victory in Week 4.
Ryan Birch, Rantoul Press (20-10)
GCMS
Seneca
Fisher
Monticello
Unity
IVC
Pontiac
St. Teresa
Salt Fork
Arcola
With a game against GCMS looming, look for Fisher to pick up another home win before the big game.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (21-9)
GCMS
PBL
Fisher
Monticello
SJ-O
IVC
Prairie Central
Tuscola
Salt Fork
Arcola
I’d say Tuscola probably feels like it has something to prove coming off a rough loss last week to Central A&M. Staying in Central Illinois Conference title contention, though, means having to win this week.
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (22-8)
GCMS
PBL
Fisher
Monticello
Unity
IVC
Prairie Central
St. Teresa
Salt Fork
Arcola
Spartan-Rocket rivalry back?! After a couple ho-hum seasons from two of the area’s premier programs, St. Joseph-Ogden and Unity are a combined 5-1 heading into this Week 4 tilt. Should be a fun one in Tolono Friday night.