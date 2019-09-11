GCMS (2-0) at Heyworth (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
PBL (1-1) at Iroquois West (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Rantoul (0-2) at Olympia (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday
St. Thomas More (0-2) at Monticello (1-1), 7 p.m.
Bloomington Central Catholic (0-2) at St. Joseph-Ogden (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Unity (1-1) at Prairie Central (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Tri-Valley (0-2) at Fisher (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (0-2) at Salt Fork (1-1), 7 p.m.
Decatur Lutheran (0-2) at Cerro Gordo/Bement (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Moweaqua Central A&M (2-0) at Tuscola (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Tom Meents/Maximum Destruction (11-9)
GCMS
PBL
Olympia
Monticello
SJO
Unity
Fisher
Salt Fork
CG/B
Tuscola
PBL begins to get on a roll as they pick up their second win of the season.
Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record (10-10)
GCMS
PBL
Olympia
Monticello
SJ-O
Unity
Fisher
Salt Fork
CG/B
Tuscola
GCMS and PBL keep rolling after week-two victories.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (14-6)
GCMS
PBL
Rantoul
Monticello
SJ-O
Unity
Fisher
Salt Fork
CG/B
Tuscola
Rantoul has hung with both of its first two opponents well beyond the first quarter. Those efforts are rewarded with the Eagles picking up their first win of the season at Olympia.
Ryan Birch, Rantoul Press (13-7)
GCMS
PBL
Rantoul
Monticello
SJ-O
Prairie Central
Fisher
Salt Fork
CG/B
Tuscola
Rantoul has beaten Olympia two years in a row. Coming off a close loss to SJO, look for the Eagles to
make it three straight.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (14-6)
GCMS
PBL
Rantoul
Monticello
SJ-O
Prairie Central
Fisher
Salt Fork
CG/B
Tuscola
When in doubt, stick with the usual winners. With a middling picks record through two weeks, I’m leaning hard on the likes of Tuscola, SJ-O and GCMS.
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (14-6)
GCMS
PBL
Olympia
Monticello
SJ-O
Prairie Central
Fisher
Salt Fork
CG/B
Tuscola
Will be interesting to see how Monticello responds after its first loss since 2017.