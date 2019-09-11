GCMS (2-0) at Heyworth (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday

PBL (1-1) at Iroquois West (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Rantoul (0-2) at Olympia (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday

St. Thomas More (0-2) at Monticello (1-1), 7 p.m.

Bloomington Central Catholic (0-2) at St. Joseph-Ogden (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Unity (1-1) at Prairie Central (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Tri-Valley (0-2) at Fisher (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Georgetown-Ridge Farm (0-2) at Salt Fork (1-1), 7 p.m.

Decatur Lutheran (0-2) at Cerro Gordo/Bement (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Moweaqua Central A&M (2-0) at Tuscola (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Tom Meents/Maximum Destruction (11-9)

GCMS

PBL

Olympia

Monticello

SJO

Unity

Fisher

Salt Fork

CG/B

Tuscola

PBL begins to get on a roll as they pick up their second win of the season.

Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record (10-10)

GCMS

PBL

Olympia

Monticello

SJ-O

Unity

Fisher

Salt Fork

CG/B

Tuscola

GCMS and PBL keep rolling after week-two victories.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (14-6)

GCMS

PBL

Rantoul

Monticello

SJ-O

Unity

Fisher

Salt Fork

CG/B

Tuscola

Rantoul has hung with both of its first two opponents well beyond the first quarter. Those efforts are rewarded with the Eagles picking up their first win of the season at Olympia.

Ryan Birch, Rantoul Press (13-7)

GCMS

PBL

Rantoul

Monticello

SJ-O

Prairie Central

Fisher

Salt Fork

CG/B

Tuscola

Rantoul has beaten Olympia two years in a row. Coming off a close loss to SJO, look for the Eagles to

make it three straight.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (14-6)

GCMS

PBL

Rantoul

Monticello

SJ-O

Prairie Central

Fisher

Salt Fork

CG/B

Tuscola

When in doubt, stick with the usual winners. With a middling picks record through two weeks, I’m leaning hard on the likes of Tuscola, SJ-O and GCMS.

Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (14-6)

GCMS

PBL

Olympia

Monticello

SJ-O

Prairie Central

Fisher

Salt Fork

CG/B

Tuscola

Will be interesting to see how Monticello responds after its first loss since 2017.