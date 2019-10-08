Listen to this article

LeRoy (2-4) at GCMS (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday

PBL (5-1) at Clifton Central (6-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Bloomington Central Catholic (2-4) at Rantoul (0-6), 7 p.m. Friday

Unity (5-1) at St. Thomas More (1-5), 7 p.m. Friday

Chillicothe IVC (6-0) at St. Joseph-Ogden (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Prairie Central (4-2) at Olympia (3-3), 7 p.m. Friday

Pontiac (1-5) at Monticello (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Fisher (4-2) at Deer Creek-Mackinaw (2-4), 7 p.m. Friday

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (5-1) at Oakwood (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Villa Grove/Heritage (3-3) at Toledo Cumberland (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (45-15)

GCMS

PBL

BCC

Unity

IVC

Prairie Central

Monticello

Fisher

Oakwood

Cumberland

PBL will require a full focus in order to knock off Clifton Central in a tough contest.

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (42-18)

GCMS

Clifton Central

BCC

Unity

IVC

Prairie Central

Monticello

Fisher

BHRA

Cumberland

Clifton Central has won two straight against the Panthers en route to winning the last two SVC titles. Will the third time be the charm for PBL? If it is, it'll be maybe the program's biggest win in years.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (49-11)

GCMS

PBL

Bloomington CC

Unity

Chillicothe IVC

Prairie Central

Monticello

Fisher

BHRA

Villa Grove/Heritage

Never easy to play at Clifton Central. Especially with the Sangamon Valley Conference title likely on the line. But PBL has shown something this season. And the trend continues on Friday with a close win.

Ryan Birch, Rantoul Press (44-16)

GCMS

Clifton Central

BCC

Unity

IVC

PC

Monticello

Fisher

BHRA

Cumberland

Fisher beat Heyworth in week 6 in one of the better high school football games I have seen in awhile. Look for the Bunnies to back that win up by securing a playoff berth.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (46-14)

GCMS

Clifton Central

Bloomington Central Catholic

Unity

IVC

Prairie Central

Monticello

Fisher

BHRA

Cumberland

Playoff implications for games really come into play at this point of the season. This week? Unity, GCMS and BHRA lock their berths in, while Prairie Central and Fisher get eligible.

Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (49-11)

GCMS

Clifton Central

BCC

Unity

Chillicothe IVC

Prairie Central

Monticello

Fisher

BHRA

Toledo Cumberland

Spartans may need to beat Illinois Valley Central this week to keep the Ghosts from running the conference table.