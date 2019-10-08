LeRoy (2-4) at GCMS (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday
PBL (5-1) at Clifton Central (6-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Bloomington Central Catholic (2-4) at Rantoul (0-6), 7 p.m. Friday
Unity (5-1) at St. Thomas More (1-5), 7 p.m. Friday
Chillicothe IVC (6-0) at St. Joseph-Ogden (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Prairie Central (4-2) at Olympia (3-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Pontiac (1-5) at Monticello (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Fisher (4-2) at Deer Creek-Mackinaw (2-4), 7 p.m. Friday
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (5-1) at Oakwood (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Villa Grove/Heritage (3-3) at Toledo Cumberland (4-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (45-15)
GCMS
PBL
BCC
Unity
IVC
Prairie Central
Monticello
Fisher
Oakwood
Cumberland
PBL will require a full focus in order to knock off Clifton Central in a tough contest.
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (42-18)
GCMS
Clifton Central
BCC
Unity
IVC
Prairie Central
Monticello
Fisher
BHRA
Cumberland
Clifton Central has won two straight against the Panthers en route to winning the last two SVC titles. Will the third time be the charm for PBL? If it is, it'll be maybe the program's biggest win in years.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (49-11)
GCMS
PBL
Bloomington CC
Unity
Chillicothe IVC
Prairie Central
Monticello
Fisher
BHRA
Villa Grove/Heritage
Never easy to play at Clifton Central. Especially with the Sangamon Valley Conference title likely on the line. But PBL has shown something this season. And the trend continues on Friday with a close win.
Ryan Birch, Rantoul Press (44-16)
GCMS
Clifton Central
BCC
Unity
IVC
PC
Monticello
Fisher
BHRA
Cumberland
Fisher beat Heyworth in week 6 in one of the better high school football games I have seen in awhile. Look for the Bunnies to back that win up by securing a playoff berth.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (46-14)
GCMS
Clifton Central
Bloomington Central Catholic
Unity
IVC
Prairie Central
Monticello
Fisher
BHRA
Cumberland
Playoff implications for games really come into play at this point of the season. This week? Unity, GCMS and BHRA lock their berths in, while Prairie Central and Fisher get eligible.
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (49-11)
GCMS
Clifton Central
BCC
Unity
Chillicothe IVC
Prairie Central
Monticello
Fisher
BHRA
Toledo Cumberland
Spartans may need to beat Illinois Valley Central this week to keep the Ghosts from running the conference table.