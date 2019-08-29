BAYLES LAKE -- A charity event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Lakeview Country Club to raise money and awareness for Huntington's Disease, a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain.
In the morning, there will be a Team Hope Walk, followed by a golf outing.
Those seeking more information can contact Samantha Cox at (217) 249-1421 or sjmccoy85@yahoo.com. Her mother, Vicki McCoy, suffers from Huntington's Disease.
Samantha Cox will also be running in the New York City Full Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 3, for charity, raising money for the Huntington's Disease Society of America.
On Sept. 7, the walk registration and check-in is from 7-8 a.m. The walk starts at 8 a.m., and the path is around Lakeview Country Club in Loda. The walkers will be offered a breakfast and coffee, also.
There will be a kids area with a bounce house and face painting all morning.
The golfers will get a lunch, and they tee off at 11 a.m. After they’re finished, there will be a dinner for them around 5-6 p.m. A silent auction will be going on as well.