RANTOUL -- Trey VanWinkle of the Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda finished second individually with a score of 38 during a triangular meet on Wednesday.
Casey Dillman tied for fifth with a score of 40.
As a team, Rantoul/PBL finished third with a score of 172 behind Mattoon (152) and Champaign Central (170).
Jalen Childs and Evan Donaldson each shot a 47 while Eli Remington shot a 48 and Hayden Schall shot a 51.
At Willow Pond (Rantoul)
Team scores
Mattoon, 152; Champaign Central, 170; RantoulPBL, 172.
Top individuals
1. Colton Romine (MAT) 37; 2. Trey VanWinkle (RPBL) 38; 3. Meade Johnson (MAT) 38; 4. Wade Schact (Central) 39; 5. Blaine Powers (MATT) 40; 5. Casey Dillman (RPBL) 40.
Other Rantoul/PBL results -- Jalen Childs, 47; Evan Donaldson, 47; Eli Remington, 48; Hayden Schall, 51.