_DSC0024-5.jpg

Rantoul/PBL’s Trey VanWinkle putts during Wednesday’s meet.

 Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
RANTOUL -- Trey VanWinkle of the Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda finished second individually with a score of 38 during a triangular meet on Wednesday.

Casey Dillman tied for fifth with a score of 40.

As a team, Rantoul/PBL finished third with a score of 172 behind Mattoon (152) and Champaign Central (170).

Jalen Childs and Evan Donaldson each shot a 47 while Eli Remington shot a 48 and Hayden Schall shot a 51.

At Willow Pond (Rantoul)

Team scores

Mattoon, 152; Champaign Central, 170; RantoulPBL, 172.

Top individuals

1. Colton Romine (MAT) 37; 2. Trey VanWinkle (RPBL) 38; 3. Meade Johnson (MAT) 38; 4. Wade Schact (Central) 39; 5. Blaine Powers (MATT) 40; 5. Casey Dillman (RPBL) 40.

Other Rantoul/PBL results -- Jalen Childs, 47; Evan Donaldson, 47; Eli Remington, 48; Hayden Schall, 51.