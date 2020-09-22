The Tri-Point Junior High School boys’ cross country runners competed against Pontiac Junior High School and Saunemin Grade School in a meet at Saunemin on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
The Tri-Point boys’ team defeated the Pontiac Junior High School boys’ striders 25 points to 30 points. The Raiders took five of the top nine places to claim the team victory.
Ethan Tucek placed first in the field of 14 runners with a season best time of 13:55, Anthony Harrell was second in 14:25, Glenn Richie was 5th with a season best time of 14:47, Mitchell Woods placed 8th with a season best time of 14:51, and Wyatt Breen finished ninth in a time of 15:00. Lily Tucek placed sixth out of nine competitors in the girls’ division with a time of 17:18.
The team’s next meet will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22 in Piper City with Iroquois West. The meet will start at 4 p.m.