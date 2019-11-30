GIBSON CITY -- The Tri-Point boys basketball team claimed third place in the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament with a 62-59 win over host GCMS on Saturday.
"We'll take it," Tri-Point head coach Justin Cox said. "It's a good win against a good team that I think coach (Ryan) Tompkins will really have going by the end of the season."
A 3-pointer by Tanner Cribbett gave GCMS a 59-58 lead with 2:29 left in the game. It was the Falcons' first lead of the game.
However, with 1:50 remaining, Chace Cathcart scored on a driving layup to give Tri-Point (3-1) the lead back at 60-59. Two free throws by Cathcart with 1:22 left in the game extended the Chargers' lead to 62-59.
Cathcart scored a game-high 27 points and would be named to the all-tournament team.
"I don't think Chace has even reached his full potential yet," Cox said. "That can be scary because he can be darn good."
Ethan Garard and Braden Roesch each missed a potential game-tying on GCMS's final possession.
After Tri-Point's Connor Cardenas and GCMS's Alex Minion exchanged baskets to start the game, Brian Curling made a go-ahead 3-pointer for the Chargers and Roesch tied the game at 5-5 with a trey of his own.
From there, Tri-Point went on a 9-0 run, starting with a go-ahead bucket by Curling. Two free throws by Bobby Mogged made the score 9-5 with 5:14 left in the first quarter before a diving steal by Cathcart led to a fastbreak layup by Cardenas.
Cathcart then converted on a three-point play with 4:30 left in the first quarter.
Garard made a 3-pointer before Cathcart assisted Cardenas on a fastbreak layup that extended Tri-Point's lead to 16-8.
After Cathcart made a free throw with 2:58 left in the first quarter and Roesch made a two-point basket, Curling drained a 3-pointer to extend the Chargers' lead to 20-10. Like Cathcart, Curling was named to the all-tournament team after finishing Saturday's game with 10 points.
Cade Elliott made a trey before Cathcart made a two-pointer to make the score 22-13 as the first quarter came to an end.
Cathcart made two baskets, with Nathan Kallal making two free throws in between with 6:19 left in the second quarter, to extend Tri-Point's lead to 26-15.
Two baskets by Roesch -- who led GCMS (2-2) with 23 points and was named to the all-tournament team -- along with a 3-pointer by Kallal and a free throw by Roesch cut the Falcons' deficit to 26-23 with 2:01 left in the second quarter.
Cathcart scored while being fouled with 1:19 left in the second quarter. After missing his ensuing free throw, Mogged grabbed the offensive rebound and drew another foul two seconds later and made his two free throws to extend the Chargers' lead to 30-23 as halftime approached.
Baskets by Cathcart and Mogged further extended the lead to 34-23 before a three-point play by Elliott -- who finished with six points and was named to the all-tournament team -- to cut GCMS's deficit to 34-26 with 4:26 left in the third quarter.
Cardenas made a 3-pointer and Cathcart made a two-point basket to extend Tri-Point's lead to 39-26 before Roesch and Garard each made a basket to cut GCMS's deficit to 39-30 with 2:02 left in the third quarter.
Baskets by Ayden McNeill and Curling and a free throw by Roesch made the score 43-31 before Garard scored on an offensive rebounds to cut GCMS's deficit to 43-33.
Tyler Platz scored two points via a Cardenas assist before a 3-pointer by Kallal made the score 45-36 as the third quarter came to an end.
Cathcart and Roesch exchanged baskets before Platz made a free throw with 6:59 left in the game to make the score 48-38. Roesch and Mogged exchanged buckets to make it 50-40 before three baskets by Kallal -- who finished the game with 14 points -- cut GCMS's deficit to 50-46 with 5:39 remaining.
Platz made a free throw with 5:39 left in the game before Cathcart stole the ball and made a basket on the other end to extend Tri-Point's lead to 53-46.
Roesch scored on an offensive-rebound putback before Cathcart made a basket to make the score 55-48. Spencer Meenen drew Mogged's fourth foul and made two free throws with 4:16 left in the game to cut GCMS's deficit to 55-50.
McNeill drained a basket to make the score 57-50 before baskets by Kallal and Meenen cut the Falcons' deficit to 57-54. Cathcart made a free throw with 3:17 remaining before Roesch grabbed an offensive rebound and drew a foul on McNeill.
Roesch made two free throws to cut GCMS's deficit to 58-56.
"I think my kids sometimes get too comfortable if we get a lead," Cox said. "Coach Tompkins has those kids always playing hard, so we knew that they were going to run on us, and they were doing a very good job getting the ball where they wanted it, and we were letting them get it where they wanted it. We've got things to work on."
Cardenas finished the game with nine points while Mogged had eight points and Platz and McNeill each had four points for Tri-Point. For the Falcons, Garard had seven points while Meenen had four points, Cribbett had three points and Minion had two points.
Tri-Point 62, GCMS 59
TP 22 8 15 17 -- 62
GCMS 13 10 13 23 -- 59
Tri-Point (3-1)
Chace Cathcart 11-5-27, Connor Cardenas 4-0-9, Brian Curling 4-0-10, Tyler Platz 1-2-4, Ayden McNeill 2-0-4, Bobby Mogged 2-4-8. Totals 24-11-62.
GCMS (2-2)
Tanner Cribbett 1-0-3, Cade Elliott 2-1-6, Braden Roesch 9-4-23, Ethan Garard 3-0-7, Spencer Meenen 1-2-4, Nathan Kallal 5-2-14, Alex Minion 1-0-2, Jordan Lee 0-0-0. Totals 22-9-59.
3-pointers -- Tri-Point 3 (Curling 2, Cardenas). GCMS 6 (Kallal 2, Garard, Roesch, Elliott, Cribbett).
GCMS THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT
Other scores
Championship game -- Prairie Central 73, Warrensburg-Latham 49
Fifth-place game -- Eureka 68, Iroquois West 49
Seventh-place game -- Fisher 80, Armstrong-Potomac 61
All-tournament team
Trey Bazzell, Prairie Central; Rylie Vaughan, Prairie Central; Jackson Cook, Warrensburg-Latham; Ethan Yaroch, Warrensburg-Latham; Chace Cathcart, Tri-Point; Brian Curling, Tri-Point; Braden Roesch, GCMS; Cade Elliott, GCMS; Jack McMillan, Iroquois West; Ryan Tilstra, Iroquois West; Trevor Heffren, Eureka; Carson Brozenec, Fisher.