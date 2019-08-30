RANTOUL -- Trey VanWinkle shot a 35 for Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda to win individual medalist honors during Thursday's dual meet against Pontiac.
Casey Dillman shot a 44 to finish fourth individually. Eli Remington tied for fifth with a score of 45 while Evan Donaldson shot a 48 for 10th place, Jalen Childs finished 11th with a score of 50 and Hayden Schall placed 12th with a score of 61.
As a team, Rantoul/PBL finished second with a score of 172 while Pontiac shot a 171.
On the girls' side, Peyton Huls shot a 54 for Rantoul/PBL.
At Rantoul
Boys team scores
1. Pontiac, 171; 2. Rantoul/PBL, 172
Top boys' individuals
1. Trey VanWinkle (RPBL) 35; 2. Griffin Brunner (PON) 40; 3. Rocco Sartoris (PON) 41; 4. Casey Dillman (RPBL) 44; 5. Garrett Brunner (PON) 45.
Rantoul/PBL boys scores -- T5. Eli Remington, 45; 10. Evan Donaldson, 48; 11. Jalen Childs, 50; 12. Hayden Schall, 61.
Rantoul/PBL girls scores -- Peyton Huls, 54.
Armstrong-Potomac girls scores -- Anna Duden, 55.
Rantoul/PBL JV boys scores -- Ethan Donaldson, 50; Sean Hudson, 55.