On Saturday, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda football players and coaches gathered in the Little Assembly building to watch the IHSA Playoff Pairings Show to figure who who they would play in the first round of hte IHSA Class 3A playoffs.
Instead, as the online stream that they tried to put on a projector was delayed, they heard the news from head coach Josh Pritchard.
As he told them they were going to face Chicago Carver, he mentioned that it was a team he guarantees they've never faced in the past.
In more ways than one, Chicago Carver provides a level of unfamiliarity and uncertainty to the Paxton-Buckley-Loda community.
Leading up to Tuesday, the biggest question mark would be one I have not observed in my seven-plus years as the Ford County Record's sports editor, and one that I'm sure neither Paxton or PBL has faced in its football program's history: Would Carver be eligible to play a playoff game this upcoming weekend?
I watched the IHSA Playoff Pairings Show on my television set later that Saturday night -- I recorded it -- and the first thing that was mentioned on the show was the teacher's strike in the Chicago Public Schools, including Carver.
The IHSA's bylaws state that the teams would need to resume practice by Wednesday, Oct. 30, in order to meet the practice acclimatization requirements of the policy and play their first-round playoff games. A first-round playoff forfeit would be ruled if they are unable to return to practice by Wednesday, Oct. 30.
For the record, I wrote the first draft of this column on Sunday, so I guess by taking the time to write this -- and publishing it on Monday with the teachers at CPS still on strike -- I am making a bold prediction that the strike ended on Tuesday and the Carver football team is able to practice today.
Even if I am right in this prediction, Carver is in a tough spot.
The strike started on Thursday, Oct. 17. In anticipation of the strike, Carver moved its week-eight game to the previous Tuesday. Of course, the Challengers' week-nine game was canceled due to the strike, so as of last Sunday, they had not practiced or played in more than two weeks.
Coming off that rust, they will be traveling about two hours on a bus to Zimmerman Field and facing a PBL team whose only two losses were to state-ranked Class 2A teams.
If I'm wrong in that prediction, PBL will know the feeling of being rusty heading into its second-round matchup against either Seneca or Farmington.
I am predicting the Panthers to earn their fourth trip to the second round in five years.
Here's hoping it is earned the right way.
Projected score: PBL 28, Chicago Carver 16