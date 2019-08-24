As many of my readers know, I wrote stories previewing the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School football teams that were published in last week's paper.
Prior to my interview with GCMS's head coach, Mike Allen, we had a small chat about how we spent our summers.
He asked me, "Are you married yet?"
I told him no, but I did become an uncle.
***
A lot has changed since Nov. 5, 2016.
On that date, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School varsity football team lost 21-14 to Anna-Wethersfield in the second round of the IHSA Class 2A playoffs.
That was the last time the Falcons' varsity football team lost a game, as they have won 28 straight games -- and two 2A state championships -- since that day.
When comparing that day to the day this column was published, one might find that some things look different.
The late of the Falcons' last defeat is actually sandwiched into two events that made major news worldwide.
A few days prior to that date, the Chicago Cubs won their first World Series since 1908.
I was not at GCMS's game that following Saturday. Ryan Ferguson -- who, at that time, was our correspondent at the Falcons' games, but "retired," as he stated in an e-mail, to take a job as a teacher in the Olympia school district -- covered the game for the Ford County Record, and I covered Paxton-Buckley-Loda's game at Elmhurst IC Catholic.
While PBL was getting blown out by IC Catholic -- which went on to win the Class 3A state championship that year and the following year before winning another state title in 4A last year, but that's a column I've already written -- the public address announcer played the song "Go Cubs Go" before commenting, "Never gets old."
Actually, it got old after the repeated playing of the song everywhere I went through the three days following the Cubs' title win -- says a White Sox fan.
A few Cubs fans I talked to for a reaction story spoke about their optimism for more championships to come in the near future. Well, it has been almost three years, and the Cubs are still waiting for their second championship of the 2010's.
By the way, I know the Cubs are in playoff contention this year, but I don't see them winning the World Series. I do plan on shaving my beard if I'm wrong on my prediction on Friday's game, but if any fan of the team I predict to lose Friday's game -- spoiler alert, I'm predicting GCMS to win -- wants to do a double-or-nothing wager on my prediction of the Cubs not winning the World Series this year, I'm listening.
We also had a different president of the United States of America on that date. Less than a week later, we elected a new president -- and that's all I'll say about that.
Things also changed locally.
Among the changes are the Pizza Huts that were closed shortly after the date in question in both Paxton and Gibson City.
The Pizza Hut in Gibson City became Los Caminos Mexican Grill while the one in Paxton became two different diners before Pizza Palace opened in Paxton in mid-May.
By the way, about me being an uncle -- the parents of my nephew (Isaac) and niece (Rae) lived in an apartment on Nov. 5, 2016. My brother, Brian, and sister-in-law, Sam, moved into the house they live in currently the spring afterwards, and they now live in their house in Urbana with their newborns and a black labrador named Hermione.
***
A lot has also changed for the two teams that are renewing the Ford County football rivalry on Friday.
After winning its second consecutive IHSA Class 2A state championship last November, GCMS said goodbye to 17 seniors, including some who are playing ball at the collegiate level. Bryce Barnes (who is playing at the University of Illinois), Jared Trantina (who is joining 2018 GCMS graduate Mitch McNutt at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville), Hayden Workman (University of Wisconsin-Whitewater), Austin Spiller (Illinois Wesleyan), Nathan Garard and Lane Short (Eureka College) and Josh Bleich (McKendree University) were among the graduates.
The Falcons are replacing seven starters on offense and nine on defense.
Meanwhile, PBL replaced head coach Jeff Graham -- who had led the Panthers to five straight playoff appearances -- after he took a superintendent job at Ludlow Grade School. The school hired Josh Pritchard, and said goodbye to McKendree-bound T.J. Jones and Jake Rich and Knox College-bound Keyn Humes via graduation.
With all the changes made, it can be difficult to make a prediction on a season-opening game because there are many unknowns. Some in the GCMS community may not like how many points I'm predicting PBL to score after the Falcons allowed only 72 points in their last 14 games last year, but with nine starters lost to graduation, and the Panthers introducing a new offense via its first-year coach, a higher-scoring game is not unforeseeable.
With that being said, it may only have been about 2 1/2 years since the last time GCMS lost a game. I have correctly picked the Falcons to win their last 15 games, so it might be wise not to mess with a winning streak.
Therefore, I'll pick them to win on Friday, if only because the thought of the Falcons' final score being less than any opponent's final has become almost unfathomable to me.
Then again, with the way that things can change rapidly in this world, that winning streak may have to come to an end sometime -- or, by the time it ends, I might already have started a family with a wife and kids of my own. Who knows?
Predicted score: GCMS 28, PBL 21.