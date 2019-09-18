GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team lost 7-2 to Maroa-Forsyth on Tuesday.
Summer Roesch defeated Serena Tuan 8-6.
"She played a tough match by using her serving skills and placement strategies to secure the win," GCMS head coach Cindy Petersen said.
Roesch teamed up with Payton Beach to defeat Tuan and Wang 8-8(8-6).
Facing a 8-7 deficit in matches, and a 40-0 deficit in the 16th game, Roesch and Beach clawed their way back to claim the game victory, tying the match at 8-8, forcing a tiebreaker.
"Before the tiebreaker started, I said to them that this was the mental part of their game and they needed to stay focused and work on getting a point at a time, and they did just that," Petersen said. "They chipped away at the Trojans using some outstanding cross court shots and intense net play. It was a fun match to watch with a lot of cheering from both sides."
The Falcons travel to Urbana on Thursday.
At Gibson City
Maroa-Forsyth 7, GCMS 2
SINGLES
Roesch (G) def. Tuan 8-6; Wang (M) def. Celeschi 8-1; Parekh (M) def. Christensen 8-0; Wang (M) def. Beach 8-5; Richards (M) def. Steidinger 8-1; Brewer (G) def. Bashir 8-0.
DOUBLES
Roesch/Beach (G) def. Tuan/Wang 8-8(8-6); Parekh/Wang def. Celeschi/Darbutt 8-5; Richards/Bashir (M) def. Christensen/Steidinger 8-3.