MINONK -- Since Fieldcrest and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley helped form the Heart of Illinois Conference in 2006, GCMS head coach Mike Allen has noticed Fieldcrest's home-field advantage.
"It's always a tough game. They have a unique stadium there a couple of blocks away from the school. It has always been a tough place to play," Allen said. "When you have a team like they have this year, it's much tougher."
The team that will host the Class 2A No. 1-ranked Falcons to Minonk this year is a Fieldcrest team that is also state-ranked -- No. 8 in 2A, to be exact.
"They're big up front. They have a solid running game and a solid passing game," Allen said. "We have a lot to cover this week and get prepared for before we go over there on Friday night. That's for sure."
Both teams go into Friday's game with a 3-0 record overall and a 1-0 mark in the Heart of Illinois Conference Large Division.
Fieldcrest knows his team has a big test ahead of it as it hosts a GCMS team that has won 31 straight games, including the last two state championship games.
"Obviously, we're going to have to play our best game," Fieldcrest head coach Derek Schneeman said. "They haven't won their last 31 games for no reason. They are very well-coached and disciplined. They play hard and have some really good athletes."
Schneeman's message to the team will be as follows: To "not make too much out of it."
The Knights have some experience with playing in big games as they knocked off a then-unbeaten Tremont team by a score of 42-7 last Friday and won 25-0 in week two over a Tri-Valley team that was ranked before the season started.
"It is what it is. We've played some really good competition," Schneeman said. "We just have to execute like we have been doing. The margin of error is pretty slim. We're just going to have to come out and play as well have this year."
The Falcons, meanwhile, beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda (28-0) in week one, Eureka (35-10) in week two and Heyworth (34-7) in week three.
Each of those opponents are now 2-1, and Eureka went into its matchup with GCMS as the second-ranked team in Class 3A.
"It gives the kids a lot of confidence, but we know it's just going to get tougher," Allen said. "Fieldcrest is going to be tough, and then we've got Fisher, LeRoy and Tri-Valley. We're facing a tough stretch in our schedule. Hopefully, we'll come out of it healthy and with some wins. We've just been very happy with what we've seen so far. Some of the mistakes we've made are things that we can correct, so we've been working on that."
The Knights had scored more than 40 points in two of their first three games this season.
"We really like what we've been doing," Schneeman said. "We've been pretty diverse, mixing up the run and pass getting the ball to different guys. I think we have a good mix of playmakers on that side of the ball."
Against Tremont, Fieldcrest's Kenton Castrejon ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
The 5-foot-11, 210-pound fullback rushed for 220 yards and a touchdown against Tri-Valley and 125 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-7 week-one victory over Braidwood Reed-Custer.
"He's a big, strong fullback who's very light on his feet for someone who's 210 pounds," Allen said. "He can outrun you. He can jump step and get around you or can just run you over. He's a very solid running back for them."
Matt Lorton completed 14-of-18 passes for 163 yards against Tremont.
"He's more of a scrambler back there," Allen said.
Lorton has some targets in the passing game, including Jaxon Cusac-McKay, who had five catches for 58 yards against Tri-Valley. Cusac-McKay had five catches for 56 yards against Reed-Custer.
"He has good speed and good hands," Allen said.
The Fieldcrest defense recorded eight sacks against Reed-Custer.
Against Tri-Valley, the Knights limited Tri-Valley for 58 yards rushing and forced four turnovers as linebacker Jordan Hochecker had two fumble recoveries and an interception. Last Friday, they limited Tremont to 88 yards rushing and 2-of-9 passing for 45 yards.
"They just bring it. Their defensive line is big," Allen said. "They're solid both offensively and defensively. They don't have many weaknesses. We have to work on some things. We'll have to sustain our blocks and we'll definitely have to get lower than we've been. We're going to have to get low and try to drive them off the line to their side of the line of scrimmage."
The Knights' size advantage on the offensive and defensive lines is not lost on Schneeman.
"Up front, we've been doing a great job," Schneeman said. "The pass protection is really good. We feel like we've had and advantage up front in every single game we've played."
The Falcons, meanwhile, have not yielded more than 10 points in either of their three games. This is coming off a 2018 season in which GCMS allowed just 72 points in 14 games.
"I've been impressed with them on film. They like to blitz and pressure. They tend to put teams on their heels," Schneeman said. "They're physical and they're disciplined and play with a good pad level. They have a lot of talent on that side of the ball."
The Falcons' offense is led by Aidan Laughery, who had 188 yards and two touchdowns last Friday against Heyworth, 223 yards and four touchdowns -- plus a special-teams touchdown -- against Eureka and 124 yards and three touchdowns against PBL.
"He's really talented. He's a guy whom we'll have to keep in front of us and, hopefully, contain the best we can," Schneeman said.
Payton Kean had three touchdowns against Heyworth.
"He's a really good player," Schneeman said. "He runs hard. He's a good change of pace. He's a tough kid. He has good speed, but is more of a bruising type of guy."
Cade Elliott went 3-of-8 passing for 51 yards against Heyworth.
"He's good athlete," Schneeman said. "He throws the ball well."
Isaiah Chatman also had a rushing touchdown against PBL.
"He's really athletic and a good change of pace, too," Schneeman said.