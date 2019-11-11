3A: PBL (9-2) at Princeton (10-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
1A: Arcola (9-2) at Moweaqua Central A&M (11-0), 1:30 p.m. Saturday
4A: Effingham (10-1) at Prairie Central (9-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
1A: Morrison (11-0) at Kewanee Annawan-Wethersfield (11-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
2A: Sterling Newman Central Catholic (10-1) at Knoxville (11-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
2A: Clifton Central (11-0) at Fieldcrest (11-0), 3:30 p.m. Saturday
2A: Decatur St. Teresa (10-1) at Auburn (8-3), 3 p.m. Saturday
3A: Wilmington (10-1) at Byron (10-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
3A: Vandalia (11-0) at Williamsville (11-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
4A: Kankakee McNamara (8-3) at Murphysboro (9-2), 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (87-23)
PBL
Central A&M
Effingham
Morrison
SNCC
Fieldcrest
St. Teresa
Byron
Williamsville
McNamara
Every Panther that steps on the field needs to play their absolute hardest every down to win this game.
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (85-25)
PBL
Central A&M
Effingham
Morrison
SNCC
Fieldcrest
St. Teresa
Byron
Williamsville
McNamara
PBL has made it look easy so far in the playoffs, but Princeton should give the Panthers their biggest battle of the season.
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (91-19)
Princeton
Central A&M
Effingham
Morrison
Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Clifton Central
Decatur St. Teresa
Byron
Williamsville
Kankakee McNamara
PBL and Arcola (and Prairie Central if you stretch) will hold down the
local interest in the quarterfinals. Unfortunately, I don't seen any
playing the semis.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (87-23)
Princeton
Central A&M
Effingham
Morrison
Sterling Newman
Fieldcrest
St. Teresa
Wilmington
Williamsville
Murphysboro
The last three area teams all got rough draws, although I suppose every quarterfinal is a rough draw. Prairie Central maybe has the best chance to keep its playoff run going, though, with a home game.
Ryan Birch, Rantoul Press (87-23)
PBL
Central A&M
Effingham
Kewanee A-W
Knoxville
Clifton
St. Teresa
Byron
Williamsville
Kankakee Mac
PBL is one of the few local teams left in the playoffs. The Panthers are hot and I’m looking for them to keep that momentum going this week.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (89-21)
PBL
Central A&M
Effingham
Kewanee A-W
SNCC
Clifton Central
St. Teresa
Byron
Williamsville
McNamara
PBL has only allowed two touchdowns in its first two playoff games. The strong defensive play continues during another road playoff win for Josh Pritchard’s program. Let’s just hope PBL’s bus doesn’t break down again.