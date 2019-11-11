Listen to this article

3A: PBL (9-2) at Princeton (10-1), 1 p.m. Saturday

1A: Arcola (9-2) at Moweaqua Central A&M (11-0), 1:30 p.m. Saturday

4A: Effingham (10-1) at Prairie Central (9-2), 2 p.m. Saturday

1A: Morrison (11-0) at Kewanee Annawan-Wethersfield (11-0), 1 p.m. Saturday

2A: Sterling Newman Central Catholic (10-1) at Knoxville (11-0), 1 p.m. Saturday

2A: Clifton Central (11-0) at Fieldcrest (11-0), 3:30 p.m. Saturday

2A: Decatur St. Teresa (10-1) at Auburn (8-3), 3 p.m. Saturday

3A: Wilmington (10-1) at Byron (10-1), 1 p.m. Saturday

3A: Vandalia (11-0) at Williamsville (11-0), 2 p.m. Saturday

4A: Kankakee McNamara (8-3) at Murphysboro (9-2), 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (87-23)

PBL

Central A&M

Effingham

Morrison

SNCC

Fieldcrest

St. Teresa

Byron

Williamsville

McNamara

Every Panther that steps on the field needs to play their absolute hardest every down to win this game.

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (85-25)

PBL

Central A&M

Effingham

Morrison

SNCC

Fieldcrest

St. Teresa

Byron

Williamsville

McNamara

PBL has made it look easy so far in the playoffs, but Princeton should give the Panthers their biggest battle of the season.

Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (91-19)

Princeton

Central A&M

Effingham

Morrison

Sterling Newman Central Catholic

Clifton Central

Decatur St. Teresa

Byron

Williamsville

Kankakee McNamara

PBL and Arcola (and Prairie Central if you stretch) will hold down the

local interest in the quarterfinals. Unfortunately, I don't seen any

playing the semis.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (87-23)

Princeton

Central A&M

Effingham

Morrison

Sterling Newman

Fieldcrest

St. Teresa

Wilmington

Williamsville

Murphysboro

The last three area teams all got rough draws, although I suppose every quarterfinal is a rough draw. Prairie Central maybe has the best chance to keep its playoff run going, though, with a home game.

Ryan Birch, Rantoul Press (87-23)

PBL

Central A&M

Effingham

Kewanee A-W

Knoxville

Clifton

St. Teresa

Byron

Williamsville

Kankakee Mac

PBL is one of the few local teams left in the playoffs. The Panthers are hot and I’m looking for them to keep that momentum going this week.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (89-21)

PBL

Central A&M

Effingham

Kewanee A-W

SNCC

Clifton Central

St. Teresa

Byron

Williamsville

McNamara

PBL has only allowed two touchdowns in its first two playoff games. The strong defensive play continues during another road playoff win for Josh Pritchard’s program. Let’s just hope PBL’s bus doesn’t break down again.