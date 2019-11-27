Listen to this article

1A: Central A&M (13-0) vs. Lena-Winslow (13-0), 10 a.m. Friday

2A: Nashville (12-1) vs. Sterling Newman Central Catholic (12-1), 1 p.m. Friday

3A: Byron (12-1) vs. Williamsville (13-0), 4 p.m. Friday

4A: Murphysboro (11-2) vs. Richmond-Burton (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday

5A: Chicago St. Rita (10-3) vs. Rochester (12-1), 10 a.m. Saturday

6A: Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (12-1) vs. East St. Louis (13-0), 1 p.m. Saturday

7A: LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy (13-0) vs. Chicago Mt. Carmel (13-0), 4 p.m. Saturday

8A: Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (13-0) vs. Gurnee Warren (13-0), 7 p.m. Saturday

Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (100-30)

Central A&M

SNCC

Byron

Richmond-Burton

Rochester

East St. Louis

Mt. Carmel

Lincoln-Way East

It's all coming down to this.

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (100-30)

Lena-Winslow

SNCC

Byron

Richmond-Burton

Rochester

East St. Louis

Mt. Carmel

Gurnee Warren

Sterling Newman Central Catholic defeated two Heart of Illinois Conference teams in the playoffs en route to becoming the first non-HOIC team to make it to the Class 2A state title game out of the North Bracket since 2014, and will put that experience to good use on Friday.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (101-29)

Lena-Winslow

Sterling Newman

Williamsville

Richmond-Burton

St. Rita

East St. Louis

Mt. Carmel

Lincoln-Way East

No area teams will play in DeKalb, but Lincoln-Way East coach Rob

Zvonar, a Monticello native, has the Griffins playing for their fourth

state championship. Zvonar won state titles already in 2005 and 2017, and he’ll add another to his impressive resume.

Ryan Birch, Rantoul Press (97-33)

Central A&M

Sterling Newman

Byron

Richmond-Burton

Rochester

E. STL

Mt. Carmel

Lincoln-Way East

Looking across the board at all the teams and every game is a toss up. Congrats to all the these teams on fantastic seasons.

Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (104-26)

Lena-Winslow

Sterling Newman Central Catholic

Williamsville

Richmond-Burton

Rochester

East St. Louis

LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East

As the only prognosticator to call the Polo upset over Milford/Cissna Park in the 8-man football championship, I'm feeling pretty good heading into the final week of picks. Very interested to see if Byron can pull out a win this year or will have to settle for second place again.