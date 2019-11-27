1A: Central A&M (13-0) vs. Lena-Winslow (13-0), 10 a.m. Friday
2A: Nashville (12-1) vs. Sterling Newman Central Catholic (12-1), 1 p.m. Friday
3A: Byron (12-1) vs. Williamsville (13-0), 4 p.m. Friday
4A: Murphysboro (11-2) vs. Richmond-Burton (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday
5A: Chicago St. Rita (10-3) vs. Rochester (12-1), 10 a.m. Saturday
6A: Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (12-1) vs. East St. Louis (13-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
7A: LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy (13-0) vs. Chicago Mt. Carmel (13-0), 4 p.m. Saturday
8A: Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (13-0) vs. Gurnee Warren (13-0), 7 p.m. Saturday
Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (100-30)
Central A&M
SNCC
Byron
Richmond-Burton
Rochester
East St. Louis
Mt. Carmel
Lincoln-Way East
It's all coming down to this.
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (100-30)
Lena-Winslow
SNCC
Byron
Richmond-Burton
Rochester
East St. Louis
Mt. Carmel
Gurnee Warren
Sterling Newman Central Catholic defeated two Heart of Illinois Conference teams in the playoffs en route to becoming the first non-HOIC team to make it to the Class 2A state title game out of the North Bracket since 2014, and will put that experience to good use on Friday.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (101-29)
Lena-Winslow
Sterling Newman
Williamsville
Richmond-Burton
St. Rita
East St. Louis
Mt. Carmel
Lincoln-Way East
No area teams will play in DeKalb, but Lincoln-Way East coach Rob
Zvonar, a Monticello native, has the Griffins playing for their fourth
state championship. Zvonar won state titles already in 2005 and 2017, and he’ll add another to his impressive resume.
Ryan Birch, Rantoul Press (97-33)
Central A&M
Sterling Newman
Byron
Richmond-Burton
Rochester
E. STL
Mt. Carmel
Lincoln-Way East
Looking across the board at all the teams and every game is a toss up. Congrats to all the these teams on fantastic seasons.
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (104-26)
Lena-Winslow
Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Williamsville
Richmond-Burton
Rochester
East St. Louis
LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy
Frankfort Lincoln-Way East
As the only prognosticator to call the Polo upset over Milford/Cissna Park in the 8-man football championship, I'm feeling pretty good heading into the final week of picks. Very interested to see if Byron can pull out a win this year or will have to settle for second place again.