RANTOUL -- The Buckley St. John's baseball team's season ended in the IESA Class A regional quarterfinals with a 7-6 loss to Rantoul St. Malachy.
With the score tied at 6-6 in the bottom of the seventh inning, St. Malachy's Jacob Fox singled to right field to send Eli Neitzel home for the walk-off run.
Blake Bermingham went 4-for-4 with a double and Neitzel went 3-for-4 for the victorious Tigers.
For St. John's, Arlo Linder went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Andrew Martinez hit 2-for-3 with a double.
On the mound, Arlo Linder allowed six runs -- five earned -- on eight hits and one walk with six strikeouts through four innings for St. John's. Jack Wesslund allowed one earned run on six hits and one walk with two strikeouts through 2 2/3 innings pitched.
Linder and Martinez each hit an RBI double in the top of the first inning. In the top of the second, Tristan Rascher hit a single to right field to send two runs home and Linder lined an RBI base hit to right field.
Bryson Crow walked in the top of the third inning before scoring on a wild pitch.
With the loss, St. John's fell to a record of 1-8.
Rantoul St. Malachy 7, Buckley St. John's 6
STJ 231 000 0 -- 6 8 1
STM 113 100 1 -- 7 14 2
St. John's pitching -- Arlo Linder, 4 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 K, BB. Jack Wesslund, 2.2 IP, 6 H, ER, 2 K, BB.
St. Malachy pitching -- Eli Neitzel, IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Rylen Martinez, 0.0 IP, H, 3 ER, 0 K, 3 BB. Conner Smith, 5 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, 13 K, 4 BB. Ross Gawenda, IP, H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB.
St. John's hitting -- Jack Wesslund 1-3. Carson Lykins 1-3, 2B, R. Arlo Linder 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Andrew Martinez 2-3, 2B, RBI. Dylan Vance 1-4. Bryson Crow 2 R, 2 BB. Andrew Calver R. Tristan Rascher 1-2, 2 RBIs, R.
St. Malachy hitting -- Ross Gawenda 1-4, R. Conner Smith 2-4, R. Evan Larson 2-4, RBI, R. Ivan Abarca R. Eli Neitzel 3-4, 2 R. Rylen Martinez 1-3, R. Blake Bermingham 4-4, 2B, RBI. Yovanny Solorzano-Fuentes RBI. Jacob Fox 1-4, RBI.