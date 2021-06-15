Postseason recognition has been flying around since the IHSA’s 2021 winter and spring seasons concluded.
And there are multiple local athletes and coaches who recently have been recognized for their excellence during one of those campaigns.
First, rosters for the 47th Illinois High School Shrine Game were published last week. This all-star event for outgoing seniors will take place this coming Saturday at Illinois Wesleyan’s Tucci Stadium.
Locals who are slated to participate are:
Blue Team: Brian Becker, Champaign Central; Grant Hardwick, Tuscola; Carson Howard
- Villa Grove/Heritage.
Red Team: Eric Watson, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin; Cordell Workman, Clinton; Drew Purvis, Fisher; Isaiah Chatman, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley; Clay Hubble, Mahomet-Seymour; Chris Brown, Monticello; Kaden King, Prairie Central; Josh Woodrey, Prairie Central; Tylor Durflinger
- Watseka.
All of these athletes were standouts in their final prep seasons. Hardwick, Watson, Purvis, Brown, Woodrey and Durflinger each made The News-Gazette All-Area football first-team. And Becker last month won the inaugural Drew Adams Memorial Scholarship, named in honor of the Central alumnus who died last year.
Moving over to the hardwood, the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association last Tuesday announced its 2021 Coaches of the Year. Though this organization focuses on high school hoops, it does honor state coaches beyond that realm.
On the local side, the following individuals were recognized:
College men: Brad Underwood
- Illinois.
College women: Allie Lindemann
- Parkland.
High school boys: Mark Edmundson, LeRoy; Brad McGill, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond; Gary Tidwell
- Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
High school girls: Barry Bauer, Watseka; Mac Condill, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond; Brian Russell, Salt Fork; Sheri McCain, Sullivan; Joe Morrisey, Tri-County; Tim Kohlbecker
- Tuscola.
Junior-high boys: Dwayne Hubbard Sr.
- Franklin STEAM Academy.
Junior-high girls: Jeff Bell
- Clinton Junior High.
Congratulations to all of these individuals for being honored in their respective ways following brief but tough seasons.