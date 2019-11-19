Listen to this article

8-man title game: Milford/Cissna Park (11-0) vs. Polo (11-0), Friday

1A: Central A&M (12-0) vs. Athens (10-2)

2A: Sterling Newman Central Catholic (11-1) vs. Fieldcrest (12-0)

2A: Decatur St. Teresa (11-1) vs. Nashville (11-1)

3A: Princeton (11-1) vs. Byron (11-1)

3A: Quincy Notre Dame (9-3) vs. Williamsville (12-0)

1A: Kewanee Annawan-Wethersfield (12-0) vs. Lena-Winslow (12-0)

4A: Effingham (11-1) vs. Murphysboro (10-2)

4A: Richmond-Burton (12-0) vs. Coal City (12-0)

5A: Mascoutah (9-3) vs. Rochester (11-1)

Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (94-26)

Milford/Cissna Park

Central A&M

Fieldcrest

St. Teresa

Byron

Williamsville

Lena-Winslow

Effingham

Richmond-Burton

Rochester

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (92-28)

M/CP

Central A&M

SNCC

St. Teresa

Byron

Williamsville

Lena-Winslow

Murphysboro

Richmond-Burton

Rochester

Milford/Cissna Park has rolled its way toward a second consecutive 8-man championship so far, and I see no signs of the Bearcats' run ending soon.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (96-24)

M/CP

Central A&M

SNCC

St. Teresa

Byron

QND

Lena-Winslow

Effingham

Coal City

Rochester

Cool story over in Quincy. Former Illinois offensive lineman Jack Cornell is in his second season coaching his alma mater, Quincy Notre Dame, and has the Raiders one win away from playing in a state title game. Impressive.

Ryan Birch, Rantoul Press (93-27)

M/CP

Central A&M

Fieldcrest

St. Teresa

Byron

Williamsville

Kewanee A-W

Effingham

Coal City

Rochester

Milford/Cissna Park is going for its second straight 8-man title. I expect them to get it on Friday.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (95-25)

M/CP

Central A&M

SNCC

St. Teresa

Princeton

Williamsville

Lena-Winslow

Effingham

R-B

Rochester

The odds the Class 1A title game will be a Central Illinois Conference team against Lena-Winslow are fairly high. And like Tuscola before them, Central A&M will face a serious challenge in the best team from the northwest portion of the state.

Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (98-22)

Polo

Central A&M

SNCC

St. Teresa

Byron

QND

Lena-Winslow

Effingham

Coal City

Rochester

After losing to Monticello in the state championship last year, Byron will get another chance — this time in DeKalb — this season.