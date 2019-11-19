8-man title game: Milford/Cissna Park (11-0) vs. Polo (11-0), Friday
1A: Central A&M (12-0) vs. Athens (10-2)
2A: Sterling Newman Central Catholic (11-1) vs. Fieldcrest (12-0)
2A: Decatur St. Teresa (11-1) vs. Nashville (11-1)
3A: Princeton (11-1) vs. Byron (11-1)
3A: Quincy Notre Dame (9-3) vs. Williamsville (12-0)
1A: Kewanee Annawan-Wethersfield (12-0) vs. Lena-Winslow (12-0)
4A: Effingham (11-1) vs. Murphysboro (10-2)
4A: Richmond-Burton (12-0) vs. Coal City (12-0)
5A: Mascoutah (9-3) vs. Rochester (11-1)
Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (94-26)
Milford/Cissna Park
Central A&M
Fieldcrest
St. Teresa
Byron
Williamsville
Lena-Winslow
Effingham
Richmond-Burton
Rochester
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (92-28)
M/CP
Central A&M
SNCC
St. Teresa
Byron
Williamsville
Lena-Winslow
Murphysboro
Richmond-Burton
Rochester
Milford/Cissna Park has rolled its way toward a second consecutive 8-man championship so far, and I see no signs of the Bearcats' run ending soon.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (96-24)
M/CP
Central A&M
SNCC
St. Teresa
Byron
QND
Lena-Winslow
Effingham
Coal City
Rochester
Cool story over in Quincy. Former Illinois offensive lineman Jack Cornell is in his second season coaching his alma mater, Quincy Notre Dame, and has the Raiders one win away from playing in a state title game. Impressive.
Ryan Birch, Rantoul Press (93-27)
M/CP
Central A&M
Fieldcrest
St. Teresa
Byron
Williamsville
Kewanee A-W
Effingham
Coal City
Rochester
Milford/Cissna Park is going for its second straight 8-man title. I expect them to get it on Friday.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (95-25)
M/CP
Central A&M
SNCC
St. Teresa
Princeton
Williamsville
Lena-Winslow
Effingham
R-B
Rochester
The odds the Class 1A title game will be a Central Illinois Conference team against Lena-Winslow are fairly high. And like Tuscola before them, Central A&M will face a serious challenge in the best team from the northwest portion of the state.
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (98-22)
Polo
Central A&M
SNCC
St. Teresa
Byron
QND
Lena-Winslow
Effingham
Coal City
Rochester
After losing to Monticello in the state championship last year, Byron will get another chance — this time in DeKalb — this season.