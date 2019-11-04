3A: PBL (8-2) at Farmington (8-2), 5 p.m. Saturday
2A: GCMS (9-1) at Sterling Newman Central Catholic (9-1), 6 p.m. Saturday
2A: Oakwood (8-2) at Pana (9-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
2A: Nashville (9-1) at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (9-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
2A: Tuscola (8-2) at Decatur St. Teresa (9-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
1A: Fisher (8-2) at Moweaqua Central A&M (10-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
1A: Carrollton (8-2) at Argenta-Oreana (9-1), 1 p.m. Saturday
1A: Greenfield-Northwestern (8-2) at Arcola (8-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
4A: Tolono Unity (9-1) at Kankakee McNamara (7-3), 1:30 p.m. Saturday
4A: Columbia (10-0) at Prairie Central (8-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (80-20)
PBL
Sterling Newman Central Catholic
Pana
BHRA
St. Teresa
Central A&M
Argenta-Oreana
Arcola
McNamara
Columbia
It's going to be a tough game. PBL will rise to the task, digs super deep and overcome Farmington in a close battle.
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (79-21)
PBL
GCMS
Pana
BHRA
St. Teresa
Central A&M
Argenta-Oreana
Arcola
McNamara
Columbia
Both Ford County teams face teams that will take them down to the wire on Saturday.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (85-15)
PBL
GCMS
Pana
BHRA
Tuscola
Central A&M
Argenta-Oreana
Arcola
Unity
Columbia
It’s never easy to go on the road and win a playoff game. Especially one that kicks off at night. But PBL and GCMS both return to Ford County late Saturday night with a trip to the state quarterfinals locked up.
Ryan Birch, Rantoul Press (81-19)
Farmington
SNCC
Pana
Nashville
St. Teresa
Fisher
Carrollton
Arcola
Unity
Columbia
The Fisher Bunnies had a tough battle with Cumberland on Saturday but we’re able to pull away late. The Bunnies will have to bring their best game to take down undefeated Central A&M in round 2.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (82-18)
Farmington
SNCC
Pana
BHRA
Tuscola
Central A&M
Argenta-Oreana
Arcola
McNamara
Columbia
Could be a tough weekend for area teams with just some brutal matchups — and mostly on the road. That’s where Tuscola finds itself, heading back to Decatur after losing in Week 4 to St. Teresa. Redemption time?
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (85-15)
PBL
GCMS
Pana
Nashville
St. Teresa
Central A&M
Argenta-Oreana
Greenfield-Northwestern
McNamara
Columbia
Competition steps up for area teams in Round 2. I only see PBL, GCMS and Argenta-Oreana making it through to the quarterfinals.