NEW YORK -- The Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) 2019 New York City Marathon Team featured 25 runners from 20 different states all running 26.2 miles on Sunday, Nov. 3, to support the fight against Huntington’s disease, a rare neurological disease.
To date, the HDSA team raised more than $133,000 finishing in the top 18 among all NYC Marathon Charity Partners.
One of those runners was Samantha Cox of Paxton, whose mother, Vicki, suffers from Huntington's Disease.
"She is loving, strong and the best mom, and she's fighting an unfair battle," Cox said via the CrowdRise link https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/huntingtons-disease-society-of-america-nyc-2019/samanthacox8.
"I have a passion for running. I've been running in marathons and half marathons for the past twelve years. I'm very excited to be running in the NYC Marathon, while raising money for something very near to my heart. I will be running for my mom and my family...and everyone who has Hungtington's Disease, those who are at-risk, and for the caretakers."