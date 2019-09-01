CHAMPAIGN -- Ryder James of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School cross country team finished third with a time of 15:35.2 at Saturday's Saber Corn Classic.
As a team, the PBL boys finished sixth with a score of 181.
Nik Schnabel finished 41st with a time of 17:49.9, followed by teammates Keagan Busboom (42nd, 17:51), Daniel Busby (45th, 17:57.1), Paul Cleary (51st, 18:07.1) and Liam McMullin (59th, 18:31.2). Ashton Goss (17:53.2) and Cameron Grohler (22:29.8) ran in the junior varsity race for PBL.
On the girls' side, PBL finished 10th with a score of 296.
Lorena Arnett finished 42nd with a time of 22:12.6, followed by PBL teammates Alexis Putnam (64th, 23:38.4), Gracie Smith (82nd, 25:54.9), Alexis Gray (84th, 26:09.8) and Jordan Parrish (87th, 27:06).
SABER CORN CLASSIC
At Champaign
Boys team scores
1. Olympia 51; T2. Urbana Uni 81; T2. Monticello 81; 4. Clifton Central 86; 5. ALAH 173; 6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 181; 7. Clinton 190; 8. Chillicothe IVC 201; 9. Iroquois West 255; 10. Fountain Central Ind. 287; 11. Maroa-Forsyth 327; 12. St. Thomas More 367; 13. Altamont, 376; 14. Neoga 378; 15. Rantoul 384; 16. Armstrong-Potomac 426; 17. BHRA 463.
TOP 25 INDIVIDUALS
1. Ditts (CC) 15:30.5; 2. Hall (ALAH) 15:34.3; 3. Ryder James (PBL) 15:35.2; 4. Kraatz (UNI) 15:39.5; 5. Sokolowski (MONT) 15:40.2; 6. Baysore (MONT) 15:41.8; 7. C. Kistner (OLY) 15:43.0; 8. Wheeler (OLY) 15:50.0; 10. Lalwani (UNI) 16:09.1; 11. Bergman (IVC) 16:09.9; 12. Swanson (CC) 16:10.8; 13. P. Kistner (OLY) 16:10.9; 14. Bennet (OLY) 16:12.7; 15. Dixon (MONT) 16:20.0; 16. Ragland (OLY) 16:26.2; 17. Dare (OLY) 16:26.6; 18. Dolcos (UNI) 16:36.5; 19. Tang (UNI) 16:37.1 ;20. Price (IW) 16:37.8; 21. Snejberg (CC) 16:42.9; 22. Hendrickson (STM) 16:43.8; 23. Stua (CC) 16:45.6; 24. Beckmier (ALAH) 16:47.2; 25. Hale (CL) 16:49.9.
Other PBL results -- 41. Nik Schnabel, 17:49.9; 42. Keagan Busboom, 17:51; 45. Daniel Busby, 17:57.1; 51. Paul Cleary, 18:07.1; 59. Liam McMullin, 18:31.2.
PBL JV results -- 4. Ashton Goss, 17:53.2; 37. Cameron Grohler, 22:29.8;
Girls team scores
1. Monticello 34; 2. Urbana Uni 57; 3. Mahomet-Seymour 71; 4. St. Thomas More 98; 5. Olympia 111; 6. Chillicothe IVC 199; 7. Maroa-Forsyth 232; 8. Oakwood/Salt Fork 269; 9. Iroquois West 285; 10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 296; 11. Fountain Central Ind. 310; 12. Argenta-Oreana 319; 13. Neoga 325; 14. Villa Grove/Heritage 337.
TOP 25 INDIVIDUALS
1. Bruhn (MONT) 18:01.6; 2. Turney (Clinton) 18:24.0; 3. Beavers (OLY) 18:35.1; 4. Ahmari (UNI) 18:37.6; 5. Sims (M-S) 18:41.9; 6. Koon (MONT) 18:43.8; 7. Hendrickson (STM) 19:22.1; 8. Powell (M-S) 19:29.7; 9. Welter (MONT) 19:31.3; 10. Brown (MONT) 19:31.7; 11. Smith (UNI) 19:55.5; 12. Miller (MONT) 20:00.8; 13. Choi (UNI) 20:15.1; 14. Kaplan-Hartnett (UNI) 20:19.3; 15. Scott (M-S) 20:20.8; 16. Murphy (MONT) 20:23.3; 17. Ramsaw (STM) 20:25.7; 18. Talbert (MONT) 20:29.7; 18. Springer (OLY) 20:30.1; 20. Marquis (CC) 20:30.7; 21. van der Donk (UNI) 20:35.1; 22. Hogan (STM) 20:37.2; 23. Hu (UNI) 20:38.0; 24. Bunting (M-S) 20:45.9; 25. Heldt (A-O) 20:50.3.
PBL results -- 42. Lorena Arnett, 22:12.6; 64. Alexis Putnam, 23:38.4; 82. Gracie Smith, 25:54.9; 84. Alexis Gray, 26:09.8; 87. Jordan Parrish, 27:06.