At Urbana. Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Ryder James edged out Uni High’s Henry Kraatz by six seconds to win the race at the U of I Arboretum in 17:03 for the Uni High Potluck Meet. Matty Tang took third for the host Illineks, while Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Logan Beckmier took fourth. Eli Mojonnier (17:51) led Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in fifth, while Eli Johnson (19:42) paced Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
On the girls’ side, Kate Ahmari paced host Uni High in a race at the U of I Arboretum with a winning time for 19 minutes, 11 seconds, ahead of eight other Illinek runners in a six-team field at the Uni High Potluck Meet. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Emma Edwards took 10th overall (23:07), followed closely by Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Lexi Darby in 11th. Milee Devore (15th) paced Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Maddie Royer (16th) and Tory Clevenger (22nd) led Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Judah Christian, respectively.