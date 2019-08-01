BOURBONNAIS -- In 2018, the Chicago Bears experienced a big turnaround.
Their 12-4 record in the regular season included followed 5-11 and 3-13 campaigns in 2017 and 2016, respectively.
As Matt Nagy enters his second season as head coach of the Chicago Bears, his newest challenge going into the 2019 campaign is to make sure his players avoid complacency.
He will be joined in that task by a first-ever defensive coordinator in Chuck Pagano who would know something about franchise turnarounds.
When he took over as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2012, the Colts were coming off a 2-14 season.
Under Pagano's leadership, the Colts went 11-5 in three straight seasons from 2012-14, and advanced to the American Football Conference championship game in 2014.
"(Nagy's) got a vision for this football team. He understands that it's a lot harder to handle success than failure," Pagano said. "He's not going to get this team get complacent. He's going to push them. He does a great job of that. He pushes us as coaches. He pushes his players. He's not to let them relax. We know how hard it is to get to the playoffs and win 12 games."
A big part of the Bears' renaissance was due to their defense, which produced 50 sacks and was ranked second in the National Football League in total yardage allowed.
Khalil Mack -- who was traded to the Bears from the Oakland Raiders less than a week prior to week one of the 2018 regular season -- had 12 1/2 sacks.
On the first play of a red-zone drill during Thursday's training camp practice, Mack tipped a Mitchell Trubisky pass in the backfield before catching the ball out of the air.
"He's a phenomenal player and better person," Pagano said. "He's not the most outspoken player -- his actions speak for themselves. He's a great player, a great talent and a great teammate."
Akiem Hicks had 7 1/2 sacks while Roquan Smith had five sacks and 89 tackles. Kyle Fuller -- who had an interception during one drill in practice on Thursday -- and Eddie Jackson had seven and six interceptions, respectively.
"The talent level is off the charts," Pagano said. "There are a lot of really good football players."
With safety Adrian Amos -- who had two interceptions last year -- signing with the Green Bay Packers, the Bears signed safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to a one-year deal. On his career, Clinton-Dix has appeared in 84 games with 74 starts, totaling 456 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 14 interceptions and 28 passes defensed.
Clinton-Dix was out for the first four days of training camp with a sprained knee before being removed from the physically-unable-to-perform list on Tuesday.
In his absence, Deon Bush saw practice time at safety. On Thursday, Bush had an interception during a full-team drill.
"He has done a phenomenal job," Pagano said.
Last year's defense was coordinated by Vic Fangio, who is now the head coach of the Denver Broncos.
"Their football IQ is off the charts," Pagano said. "Vic Fangio did a great job. We've got depth at all three levels, so coming in, it's been easy to put the scheme together. It's our job to put them in the best position to be successful."
Nagy said he is pleased with the transition the Bears' defense is making from Fangio to Pagano.
"I've seen a lot, and in a good way," Nagy said. "I love what we did last year, but that was last year. This is a new era for our team. These players have higher expectations. I think for them, as long as they listen to what Chuck and his staff are doing, you guys are going to see some good stuff. I really feel good with where they're at."
The Bears' offense, meanwhile, ranked No. 4 in the NFL, including a No. 2 ranking in the passing game.
The challenge from the defense in practice has been beneficial, according to wide receiver Taylor Gabriel.
"It's like you're taking a test every day," Gabriel said.
The 2018 season ended with a 16-15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the National Football Conference Wild Card Round.
I remember watching that game at the Paxton Public House. When Cody Parkey's 43-yard field-goal attempt double-doinked off the goalpost, I initially thought it split through the uprights after the first doink.
As I came to the slow realization that it did not, Bart Simpson would not have needed a remote control to pinpoint the second when my heart ripped in half -- figuratively, of course -- as a Bears fan.
After the game, I was asked by one of the patrons at the bar if I thought Robbie Gould would have made that kick. I remember saying something along the lines of saying yes, and I stand by that opinion.
Gould, who is the Bears' all-time scoring leader, was cut by the Bears in 2016 after 11 years. After seeing him miss a few field goals in that summer's training camp, I was not surprised by that.
However, Gould went on to make 10-of-10 field goals in 10 games with the Giants in 2016, then exploded with the 49ers to go 39-for-41 in 2017 and 33-for-34 in 2018.
The Bears released Parkey, whose miss in the playoff game was his 14th in 2018, and now the job of starting placekicker comes down to two guys.
After making a 33-yard field goal during a red-zone drill in Thursday's practice, Eddy Pineiro attempted a string of eight field goals. He made seven of them, including a 60-yard attempt.
His lone miss was from 55 yards.
"I just thought he got underneath it a little bit," said Chris Tabor, the Bears' special teams coordinator.
Pineiro made a 63-yard field goal the previous Sunday. The Saturday prior, Elliott Fry made 6-of-7 field goals, including a 60-yard attempt.
"We do nothing but back those guys up," Gabriel said. "They're a part of this team. We talk to those guys every day. These are some long kicks that these guys are making. It just builds their confidence and builds our confidence in them.
"We just focus on the next play and what we have to do. But at the end of the day, it's a field goal. They have been making them, so at the same time, it does kind of feel good that they can make them."
During the first half of that game, Trubisky completed 13-of-23 for 105 yards. In the second half, however, he stepped up, and finished the game with over 300 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown to Allen Robinson and 33 yards of throws to Robinson to get the Bears in position to hit the game-winning field goal.
"We talked about the second half of that game -- how everything was on time," Nagy said. "The word trust just kept popping up with all his wide receivers. For losing that game, you have to look at the positives, and that was the biggest positive-- his growth. We're making sure that we take that to the next level. Right now, we're taking baby steps to it, but he's really close. We won't know until we get to week one, but I feel like this year, you're going to see pretty good growth from him."
Trey Burton, a tight end who caught 54 passes for 569 yards and six touchdowns last year, missed the playoff game due to a groin injury. He underwent sports hernia surgery in the offseason.
Through Burton was the recipient of a Trubisky touchdown pass during one of the red-zone drills, Nagy said Burton is still not fully healthy.
"We know what Trey can do," Nagy said. "It's going to take a little bit of time just for him to go 100 percent. I feel like he's pretty close."
While Adam Shaheen, who had five catches for 48 yards and one touchdown, was in a limited capacity in practice Thursday with a sore back, Bradley Sowell is converting from offensive lineman to tight end.
He caught a touchdown pass on a trick play last year in a win against the Los Angeles Rams.
"Bradley's done a good job," Nagy said.
Trubisky finished last year with 3,223 passing yards and 24 touchdowns along with 12 interceptions.
"He's doing well," Nagy said. "He's not where we want him to be, but he knows that. I think, right now, the best part for us is we're getting a lot of different looks and we're moving people around in different spots. We're just watching him grow. He's leaps and bounds further than he was last year."
"The dialogue feels good," added Gabriel, who caught 67 passes for 688 yards and two touchdowns last year. "It sounds good. The quarterback and receivers are all saying the same thing. I feel comfortable. Mitch feels comfortable."
Jordan Howard led the Bears in rushing last year with 935 yards while Tarik Cohen had 444 yards rushing and 725 yards receiving.
Howard, whose 3,370 career rushing yards rank seventh all-time among Bears players, was traded to the Eagles for a 2020 draft pick.
With a third-round pick last April, the Bears drafted David Montgomery from Iowa State.