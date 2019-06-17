GIBSON CITY — The Gibson Area Hospital Foundation hosted the second annual Dr. George Bark Golf Outing last Friday.
Brian Steidinger, Rick Bowen, Rich Anstrom and Marcus Provost were the first-place men’s foursome with a score of 39 after a five-way tie was determined by a random drawing.
Julie Hettinger, Laurie Fisher, Zoe Revell and Lori Warnes won first place in the women’s contest with a score of 45. Kyler “Pig Pen” Swanson, Crickett Engelbrecht, Penny Stevens and Carl Spackler — with the late Dr. George Bark as an honorary team member — won first place in the mixed contest with a score of 40.
Chuck Aubry won the senior longest drive contest. The men’s longest drive winner was Kyler Swanson while Shannon Spangler won the women’s longest drive contest.
Geoff McAdam, Crickett Englebrecht and Marcus Provost each won the closest to the pin contest.
Nancy Kidd won the 50/50 raffle.