CHARLESTON -- The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team finished third in the Stan Adkins Trojan Fall Classic on Saturday at Charleston Country Club on Friday.
The Eagles scored a 330 while Chareston Red scored a 322 and Effingham St. Anthony scored a 329.
Trey VanWinkle finished first individually with a score of 76 for the Eagles. Jalen Childs also finished in the top 10 with a 10th-place score of 79.
Eli Remington shot an 87 for Rantoul/PBL as well while teammates Casey Dillman and Hayden Schall shot an 88 and a 92, respectively.
STAN ADKINS TROJAN FALL CLASSIC
At Charleston
Team scores
1. Charleston Red, 322; 2. Effingham St. Anthony, 329; 3. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 330; 4. Champaign Central, 331; 5. Mattoon, 333; 6. Sullivan, 343; 7. Paris, 345; 8. Olney Richland County, 348; 9. Lawrenceville, 353; 10. Mount Zion, 358; 11. Effingham, 358; 12. Champaign Centennial, 367; 13. Danville, 379; 14. Urbana, 385; 15. Bloomington, 395; 16. Chareston Gold, 409.
Top individuals
1. Trey VanWinkle (RPBL) 76; 2. Blake Wolfe (Charleston) 78; 3. Colton Romine (Mattoon) 78; 4. Justin McCoy (Central) 78; 5. Drew Rogers (Sullivan) 78; 6. Thomas Chojnicki (St. Anthony) 78; 7. Zach Will (Charleston) 79; 8 Zach Rogers (Bement) 79; 9. Michael Martelli (St. Anthony) 79; 10. Jalen Childs (RPBL) 79; 11. Leyton Ellis (Sullivan) 79.
Other Rantoul/PBL results -- Eli Remington, 87; Casey Dillman, 88; Hayden Schall, 92.