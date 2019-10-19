NORMAL -- Trey VanWinkle of the Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team finished the first round of the IHSA Class 2A state meet with a score of 80 on Friday.
He was the first Rantoul/PBL golfer to make it to the state meet since Brock Peavler did it in 2012.
“It’s a really big honor," VanWinkle said. "I had been working really hard these past few years, and I’m just really happy. I’ve become a better person and better player. It feels pretty good to represent my school at state.”
He tied for 49th overall out of 112 individuals in 2A.
On the back nine, VanWinkle shot a birdie on the par-3 hole No. 11 and the par-4 hole No. 16, but double-bogeyed on the 13th hole and bogeyed on hole Nos. 17 and 18 to finish the nine with a 2-over-par score of 37.
VanWinkle started the front nine with a double bogey on the No. 1 hole and a bogey on the second hole. He then had four straight bogey through hole Nos. 4-7.
“I did pretty good on the (back) nine, but had a little trouble on the (front) nine, but 80’s not bad," VanWinkle said. "I’m just happy that I made it (to state).”
After finishing his round of golf, VanWinkle was recognized during senior-night festivities at PBL prior to the Panthers' football game. According to the senior-night program, his future plans are to attend the University of Tampa and study sports management -- “either play golf at college or go to Tampa to try to walk on," he said the following Saturday.