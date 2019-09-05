RANTOUL -- The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team won a dual meet against Monticello on Thursday.
Trey VanWinkle and Casey Dillman led R/PBL with scores of 38 and 39, respectively. Jalen Childs and Eli Remington each shot a 44 while Evan Donaldson shot a 50 and Hayden Schall shot a 53.
On the junior varsity side, Ethan Donaldson shot a 49 and Sean Hudson shot a 53.
BOYS
At Rantoul
Rantoul/PBL 165, Monticello 175
Top individuals
1. Trey VanWinkle (RPBL) 38; 2. Casey Dillman (RPBL) 39; 3. William Ross (MON) 40.
Other Rantoul/PBL varsity results -- Jalen Childs, 44; Eli Remington, 44; Evan Donaldson, 50; Hayden Schall, 53.
Rantoul/PBL JV results -- Ethan Donaldson, 49; Sean Hudson, 53.