CHAMPAIGN -- The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team placed second at the Champaign County Tournament on Monday.
The Eagles shot a 341 while Champaign Central won the title with a score of 321.
Casey Dillman finished fourth individually with a score of 80 while Trey VanWinkle placed fifth with a score of 81.
Jalen Childs finished with a score of 85, Eli Remington shot a 95, Hayden Schall shot a 116 and Sean Hudson shot a 120.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY TOURNAMENT
At Lincolnshire (Champaign)
Team scores
1. Champaign Central, 321; 2. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 341; 3. Mahomet-Seymour, 364; 4. Champaign Centennial, 370; 5. Urbana, 374; 6. St. joseph-Ogden, 404.
Top individuals
1. Justin McCoy (Central) 76; 2. Wade Schacht (Central) 76; 3. Grant Hendershot (Central) 79; 4. Casey Dillman (R/PBL) 80; 5. Trey VanWinkle (R/PBL) 81; 6. Jayden Clause (Judah) 82; Payton Grimsley (SJ-O) 83; 8. Masato Keeley (Urbana) 83.
Other Rantoul/PBL results -- Jalen Childs, 85; Eli Remington, 95; Hayden Schall, 116; Sean Hudson, 120.