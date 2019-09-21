PARIS -- Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda had the best showing of eight News-Gazette area teams who teed off at Eagle Ridge Golf Course, with the Eagles placing fourth at the 15-team Paris Invitational on Saturday.
Trey VanWinkle finished with a 77 to wind up third on the leaderboard, helping Rantoul/PBL to a team total of 346. Jalen Childs finished fourth among area golfers with a score of 85 while Casey Dillman finished eighth with a score of 89.
Tanner Buehnerkemper of Monticello and Izaiah Lusk of Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin both shot an 83 to tie for eighth, with Monticello placing eighth in the team standings and BHRA falling one spot behind at ninth. Urbana was 10th and received a 91 from Masato Keeley and Oakwood placed 11th as Logan Hoshauer carded an 88 to pace the Comets.
Holden Kile (87) led Tri-County to 13th place, while Brody Althaus (93) had the top score for 14th-place Salt Fork and Kenny Clarkston (107) posted the best round for 15th-place Westville.
Boys
Paris Invitational
At Eagle Ridge GC, Paris
TEAM SCORES
1. Charleston 323; 2. Mattoon 329; 3. Paris 338; 4. Rantoul/PBL 346; 5. Lawrenceville 350; 6. Oblong 362; 7. Olney East Richland 366; 8. Monticello 369; 9. BHRA 388; 10. Urbana 394; 11. Oakwood 406; 12. Robinson 407; 13. Tri-County 423; 14. Salt Fork 442; 15. Westville 446.
TOP TEN AREA INDIVIDUALS
1. VanWinkle (Rantoul/PBL) 77; T2. Buehnerkemper (Monticello) 83; T2. Lusk (BHRA) 83. 4. Childs (Rantoul/PBL) 85; T5. Clapp (BHRA) 87; T5. Kile (Tri-County) 87; 7. Hoshauer (Oakwood) 88; 8. Dillman (Rantoul/PBL) 89; T9. Keeley (Urbana) 91; T9. Ross (Monticello) 91.