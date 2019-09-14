MATTOON -- Trey VanWinkle finished the Mattoon Invitational with a score of 159.
On Friday, VanWinkle shot an 82. On Saturday, he shot a 77.
Jalen Childs finished with a score of 172, shooting an 88 on Friday and an 84 on Saturday. Casey Dillman finished with a score of 174, shooting a 95 on Friday and a 79 on Saturday.
Ethan Donaldson and Evan Donaldson each finished the invite with a score of 229. Ethan shot a 117 on Friday and a 112 on Saturday while Evan shot a 121 on Friday and a 108 on Saturday.
Hayden Schall shot a 125 on Friday and a 105 on Saturday en route to finishing the invite with a score of 230.
MATTOON INVITATIONAL
Team scores
1. Hillsboro, 612; 2. Pekin, 619; 3. Quincy Notre Dame, 620; 4. Edwardsville, 621; 5. Normal U-High, 625; 6. Normal, 628; 7. Springfield Sacred-Heart Griffin, 645; 8. Champaign Central, 647; 9. Bloomington, 651; 10. Effingham St. Anthony, 652; 11. Charleston, 657; 12. Marmion Academy, 665; 13. Bloomington Central Catholic, 666; 14. Quincy, 669; 15. Normal West, 672; 16. Chatham Glenwood, 676; 17. Mattoon, 691; 17. Springfield, 691; 19. Lincoln, 695; 20. Lawrenceville, 703; 21. Paris, 704; 22. Alton Marquette, 707; 23. Massac County, 708; 24. Olney/East Richland, 713; 25. Herrin, 715; 26. Centennial, 716; 27. Effingham, 717; 28. East Peoria, 722; 29. Rantoul/PBL, 727; 30. Mahomet-Seymour, 734; 31. Mount Zion, 765; 32. Mount Carmel, 769; 33. Urbana, 776; 34. Clinton, 850; 35. Taylorville, 852; 36. Teutopolis, 853; 37. Danville, 877.
Top individuals
1. Alex McCulla (Quincy Notre Dame) 137; 2. Alex Eickhoff (Hillsboro) 142; 3. TJ Barger (Bloomington) 143; 4. Hayden Moore (Edwardsville) 148; 5. Carter Stevenson (Pekin) 148; 6. Cameren Ray (Lawrenceville) 149; 7. Alex White (Hillsboro) 150; 8. Mason Minkel (Pekin) 150; 9. Justin McCoy (Champaign Central) 150; 10. Wade Schacht (Champaign Central) 151.
Rantoul/PBL results -- Trey VanWinkle, 159; Jalen Childs, 174; Casey Dillman, 174; Ethan Donaldson, 229; Evan Donaldson, 229; Hayden Schall, 230.