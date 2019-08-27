RANTOUL -- The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team won a triangular meet against Fisher and Hoopeston Area on Tuesday.
Trey VanWinkle was the individual medalist with a score of 37.
Casey Dillman shot a 41 while Jalen Childs had a score of 43. Eli Remington shot a 44 while Hayden Schall shot a 51.
Evan Donaldson and Ethan Donaldson each shot a 53 while Sean Hudson shot a 55.
On the girls' side, Peyton Huls shot a career-best 48 for the Eagles.
At Rantoul
