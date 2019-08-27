_DSC9136.JPG

Rantoul/PBL’s Trey VanWinkle putts during Tuesday’s meet.

 Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record

RANTOUL -- The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team won a triangular meet against Fisher and Hoopeston Area on Tuesday.

Trey VanWinkle was the individual medalist with a score of 37.

Casey Dillman shot a 41 while Jalen Childs had a score of 43. Eli Remington shot a 44 while Hayden Schall shot a 51.

Evan Donaldson and Ethan Donaldson each shot a 53 while Sean Hudson shot a 55.

On the girls' side, Peyton Huls shot a career-best 48 for the Eagles.

At Rantoul

Rantoul/PBL boys -- Trey VanWinkle, 37; Casey Dillman 41, Jalen Childs 43, Eli Remington 44; Hayden Schall, 51; Evan Donaldson, 53; Ethan Donaldson, 53; Sean Hudson, 55.

Rantoul/PBL girls -- Peyton Huls, 48.