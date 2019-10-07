SAVOY -- Three members of the Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team will compete in the IHSA Class 2A Macomb Sectional next Monday.
Trey VanWinkle, Casey Dillman and Jalen Childs each earned their trip to sectionals via Monday's Champaign Centennial Regional.
Vanwinkle, Dillman and Childs each finished in a five-way tie for 16th place overall with a score of 85.
As a team, Rantoul/PBL finished seventh in the regional with a score of 354.
Eli Remington finished tied for 42nd with a score of 99 while Hayden Schall shot a 102 to place 50th and Sean Hudson finished tied for 58th with a score of 123.
IHSA Class 2A
CHAMPAIGN CENTENNIAL REGIONAL
Team scores
1. Normal University, 318; Champaign Central, 319; 3. Bloomington, 327; 4. Prairie Central, 340; 5. Champaign Centennial, 346; 6. Pontiac, 353; 7. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 354; 8. Mahomet-Seymour, 369; 9. Urbana, 387; 10. Danville, 424.
Advancing teams
Normal University (318)
Brevin Knight, 76; Reece Tennison, 78; Jackson Yoder, 79; Andrew Woodward, 85; Michael Cavanaugh, 89; Jake Swartz, 91.
Champaign Central (319)
Justin McCoy, 76*; Wade Schacht, 79; Cam Baker, 79; Charlie Cekander, 85; Evan Czys, 87; Jake Lehr, 92.
Bloomington (327)
TJ Barger, 76; Jacob Sutton, 83; Jacob Barger, 84; Sam Rink, 84; Alec Imhof, 84; Nolan Rink, 93.
Advancing individuals
Payton Dunahee (PC) 77; Damien McMullen (Centennial) 77; Peyton Cheek (PON) 81; Carson Friedman (PC) 84; Trey VanWinkle (RPBL) 85; Casey Dillman (RPBL) 85; Jalen Childs (RPBL) 85; Trey Bazzell (PC) 87; Griffin Brunner (PON) 87; Matt Horner (URB) 87.
* -- medalist