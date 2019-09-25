EL PASO -- The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team finished fourth in the Illini Prairie Conference Tournament.
The Eagles shot a 350 while Prairie Central (319), Bloomington Central Catholic (325) and Pontiac (348) finished in the top three.
Jalen Childs finished fourth with a score of 79 for Rantoul/PBL while Trey VanWinkle tied for eighth with a score of 82. Casey Dillman tied for 17th with a score of 89 while Eli Remington shot a 100 to finish in 36th place.
Hayden Schall tied for 40th with a score of 103 while Evan Donaldson tied for 48th with a score of 124.
On the girls' side, Payton Huls was Rantoul/PBL's lone golfer. She finished 28th in the girls' tournament with a score of 115.
ILLINI PRAIRIE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
At El Paso
BOYS
Team scores
1. Prairie Central, 319; 2. Bloomington Central Catholic, 325; 3. Pontiac, 348; 4. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 350; 5. Monticello, 351; 6. Olympia, 380; 7. St. Joseph-Ogden, 392; 8. Chillicothe IVC, 423.
Top individuals
1. Payton Dunahee (PC) 73; 2. Cory Hundman (BCC) 75; 3. Ty Drach (PC) 78; 4. Jalen Childs (R/PBL) 79; 5. Carson Friedman (PC) 80; 6. Tyler Butt (BCC) 81; 6. Matt Erickson (MON) 81; 8. Ryan Sokol (BCC) 82; 8. Rocco Sartoris (PON) 82; 8. Trey VanWinkle (R/PBL) 82.
Rantoul/PBL results -- T17. Casey Dillman, 89; 36. Eli Remington, 100; T40. Hayden Schall, 103; T48. Evan Donaldson, 124.
GIRLS
Team scores
1. St. Thomas More, 336; 2. Bloomington Central Catholic, 342; 3. Olympia, 387; 4. Monticello, 391; 5. Prairie Central, 395; 6. Pontiac, 406; 7. Chillicothe IVC, 426.
Top individuals
1. Alaina Bowie (STM) 75; 2. Dani Grace Schrock (PON) 78; 2. Elaine Grant (IVC) 78; 4. Faith Glazebrook (BCC) 81; 4. Sammy Miller (STM) 81; 6. Katie Steinman (BCC) 83; 6. Molly Stringer (MON) 83; 8. Kylie Hundman (BCC) 84; 9. Gracie Salvator (OLY) 86; 9. Ashley Longe (MON) 86.
Rantoul/PBL results -- 28. Payton Huls, 115.