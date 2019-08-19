URBANA — The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team tied fourth in the Tiger Kickoff Classic on Monday.
The Eagles and Danville Schlarman each finished the 16-team meet with a score of 356.
Trey VanWinkle finished fifth individually for R/PBL with a score of 78 while Casey Dillman finished ninth with a score of 84.
Jalen Childs shot an 87 for the Eagles while Eli Remington shot a 107, Evan Donaldson shot a 119 and Sean Hudson shot a 127.
Boys’
Tiger Kickoff Classic
TEAM SCORES
1. Champaign Central 323; 2. Charleston 336; 3. Monticello 355; 4. Rantoul/PBL 356; 4. Schlarman 356; 6. Paris 362; 7. Centennial 370; 8. Mahomet-Seymour 371; 9. Mt. Zion 375; 10. BHRA 382; 11. Urbana 388; 12. Bradley-Bourbonnais 394; 13. Danville 411; 14. Clinton 416; 15. Oakwood 421; 16. St. Joseph-Ogden 422
TOP INDIVIDUALS
1. Schacht (CENTR) 70; 2. McCoy (CENTR) 75; 3. Huddleston (SCHLAR) 77; 4. Wolfe (CHAR) 78; 5. Trey VanWinkle (RPBL) 78; 6. Hoshauer (OAK) 79; 7. McCullen (CENTE) 81; 8. Lusk (BH) 81; 9. Dillman (RPBL) 84; 10. Ross (MON) 84.
Other Rantoul/PBL results — Jalen Childs, 87; Eli Remington, 107; Evan Donaldson, 119; Sean Hudson, 129.