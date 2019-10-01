FAIRBURY -- The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team finished third in a quadrangular meet on Tuesday.
The Eagles scored a 175 to finish behind Prairie Central (159) and Bloomington Central Catholic (173) and ahead of Tri-Point (244).
Casey Dillman tied for third place individually with a score of 40 for Rantoul/PBL while teammate Trey VanWinkle tied for fifth with a score of 41.
Jalen Childs and Eli Remington each tied for 16th with a score of 47 while Hayden Schall tied for 24th with a score of 50 and Sean Hudson finished 34th with a score of 61.
BOYS
At Prairie Central
Team scores
1. Prairie Central, 159; 2. Bloomington Central Catholic, 173; 3. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 175; 4. Prairie Central JV, 184; 5. BCC JV, 203; 6. Tri-Point, 244.
Top individuals
1. Payton Dunahee (PC) 38; 1. Carson Friedman (PC) 38; 3. Casey Dillman (RPBL) 40; 3. Croy Hundman (BCC) 40; 5. Ty Drach (PC) 41; 5. Trey VanWinkle (RPBL) 41; 5. Ryan Sokol (BCC) 41.
Other R/PBL results -- T16. Jalen Childs, 47; T16. Eli Remington, 47; T24. Hayden Schall, 50; 34. Sean Hudson, 61.
Tri-Point results -- T13. Brian Curling, 46; 31. Aaron Hughes, 58; 33. Tyler Platz, 61; 35. Adam Murphy, 79.