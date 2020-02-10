Five members of the GCMSF wrestling team qualified for sectionals during their regional match ups this weekend. The five sectional qualifiers are Cale Horsch, Cole Maxey, Kaden Gream, Braylen Kean, and Calen Ragle. There are also two alternates in Andrew Ferguson and Markus Miguel.
"I feel like all 5 of our guys are capable of finishing in the top four to advance to state," said wrestling coach, Josh Carter.
"But, they are going to have to wrestle well. Hopefully we'll have a good week of practice, keep everyone healthy, and be ready to go on Friday."
In the regionals, taking place at Dwight, Cale Horsch (33-2) placed third in the 126-pound division. Cole Maxey (31-7) placed first in the 132-pound bracket and scored 24.5 team points. Kaden Gream (32-8) won the 152-pound division, scoring 26 points. In the 170-pound bracket, Braylen Kean (18-11) took second place and picked up 20 team points. Calen Ragle won in the 182-pound division, defeating Andrew Whitman of El Paso-Gridley. Ragle earned 26 team points.
The five wrestlers will compete in the IHSA Class 1A Individual Sectional at Stanford Olympia beginning on Feb. 14 and running through the 15.