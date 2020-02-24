Three members of the GCMS/Fisher wrestling team completed their state run on Friday, Feb. 21 in
Cale Horsch took down Belleville Althoff's Isaiah Bernal 5-1 in round one of the championships but fell to Winnebago's Carlos Sanchez in the quarterfinal match. Horsch was then taken down by Tolono's Ben Gavel in the consolation match.
Kaden Gream fell to Sterling Newman Central Catholic's Kyle Tunink in round one of the championship where he was defeated 7-0. Gream was then sent to the consolation bracket where he suffered defeat at the hands of Chicago Hope's Oliver Willis in a sudden victory period.
Calen Ragle also suffered defeat in his round one championship match to Richmond-Burton's Dalton Wood 10-1. Ragle was then bested by Nazareth Academy's Robert Gurley 13-6 in the consolation match.