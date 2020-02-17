The GCMS boy's basketball team defeated Watseka on their home court on Tuesday. The final score was 65-54.
The Falcons found themselves on the board to start the game when Braden Roesch was fouled while scoring a layup and sent to the line to make his free throw, giving GCMS a 3-0 lead over Watseka. Those points were answered with a three-point shot from Watseka's Drew Witten born to tie up the game 3-3. Roesch was then able to grab another two points at around the six minute mark in the first quarter, putting the score at 5-3. But, another three from Wittenborn gave Watseka a one point lead 6-5. Watseka's Caden Giroux was able to put the ball up for two points to open Watseka up to a three points spread 8-5 but a successful three-point attempt from the Falcons' Cade Elliott tied the game up once again, 8-8. Yet another lead, this time from Roesch gave the Falcons the lead 11-8 forcing Watseka to call a time out with 3:11 on the clock. From there, the Falcons managed to hold their lead moving into the second quarter with a score of 16-12.
The Falcons' Jordan Blake landed two points to start the second quarter of play followed by another two points from GCMS gave them a eight point lead 20-12. Watseka's Maddux Rigsby was fouled at the five minute mark giving Watseka their first points of the quarter and putting the score at 20-14. Watseka was then able to battle back and ultimately tie up the score moving into half time 25-25.
However, the Falcons racked up 26 points in the third quarter alone, all while holding Watseka to 14 and taking a 51-39 lead moving into the final quarter of play. From there, the Falcons were able to outlast the Warriors and pick up the win 65-54.
Leading the Falcons at the rim was Cade Elliott. Elliott grabbed a total of 16 points on the night followed by 13 points apiece from Tanner Cribbett and Braden Roesch. Jordan Blake also contributed 10 points.
The win puts the Falcons' record at 6-19 on the season. The team will now look to take on the likes of LeRoy as well as Lexington this week to close out their regular season games at home before heading into regional play on Feb. 24.