The GCMS Falcons' boy's basketball team fell to the second runner up Tuscola Warriors on Wednesday, Feb. 26 in Paxton during their matchup in the regional tournament. The final score was 45-38.
The Falcons had just wrapped up their first-round victory over the Central Comets on Monday night where they managed to advance with a final second three-point shot by Cade Elliot to take the victory 48-45.
Jordan Blake led the charge at the rim in the win against the Comets, taking home 17 points on the night. Elliot followed with 12 points of his own while Tanner Cribbett contributed nine.
The win advanced the Falcons to the semi-finals where they faced off with the eventual runner ups, the Tusola Warriors.
It was a battle from the get-go with the Falcons leading moving into quarter two with a one-point lead, 11-10. That lead was cut short in the second quarter of play with Tuscola overtaking the Falcons lead to move into half time with a score of 20-18. The third quarter saw the Falcons bounce back and managed to tie up the score to move into the final eight minutes of the game tied at 33-33. Unfortunately for the Falcons, the Warriors managed to outscore the Falcons putting up 12 points to GCMS' five and take the win 45-39.
Blake once again led the team in total points, grabbing 14 on the night followed by Cribbett with 13.
The Falcons' final record on the season was 8-22.