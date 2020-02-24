The GCMS Falcons' boy's basketball team defeated Lexington at home for the team's senior night on Feb. 21.
The team led 13-7 in the first quarter and managed to maintain that lead through half-time 23-15. Another 24 point's to Lexington's 23 allowed for the Falcon's to secure the victory with a final score of 47-38.
Cade Elliott and Braden Roesch each led at the rim with 13 points apiece with Elliott grabbing 12 of his points from three-pointers. Jordan Blake finished his night off with nine points while Tanner Cribbett finished off with five. Spencer Meenen also contributed four points while Jordan Lee had three.
The victory ends the Falcons' regular season game play and the team will now look forward to beginning their regional tournament beginning on Feb. 24.