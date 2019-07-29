MATTOON -- The Post 432 Indians Junior Legion baseball team won the District Four tournament championship on Sunday.
The Indians defeated Eureka 4-3.
The game was tied 3-3 after six innings. In the seventh inning, Luke McCabe singled to left field and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Andy Onnen before scoring on an error on a Brett Giese ground ball.
Caleb Klecan walked to lead off the top of the third inning before scoring on an error.
In the top of the fourth inning, Ethan Garard doubled to left field before scoring on another Eureka error. In the top of the fifth inning, Onnen hit a leadoff triple to right field before scoring on a single by Ethan Kallal.
On the mound, Brodi Winge earned the win as he allowed three unearned runs on seven hits and two walks through six innings pitched. Ethan Garard picked up the save as he allowed no runs on no hits and one walk through one inning.
On Saturday, the Indians won 7-6 over Danville Gold.
After Danville Gold scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game at 6-6, the Indians walked off after scoring in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Onnen drew a walk, but was out advancing to second on a Brett Giese ground ball. With two outs, Kallal -- who finished the game hitting 4-for-4 -- singled and Winge was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Garard sent Giese home for the game-winning run via a walk.
The Indians scored two runs in the first inning.
Onnen doubled to center field with one out before scoring on a Braden Roesch sacrifice fly to center field. Giese drew a walk before Kallal singled to send him home.
In the fourth inning, Roesch hit a leadoff double to right field and Giese walked before Roesch scored on a wild pitch.
The Indians scored three more runs in the fifth inning.
Onnen and Roesch each drew a one-out walk before Giese doubled to right field to send Onnen home. In the next at-bat, Kallal doubled to center field to send Roesch and Giese across home plate.
On the mound, Onnen earned the win as he allowed three runs -- two earned -- on two hits and one walk with five strikeouts through three innings pitched. Braden Roesch allowed three runs -- two earned -- on four hits and six walks with nine strikeouts through four innings.
The State Junior Legion tournament will take place Aug. 1-4 at Milan Post 569.
SATURDAY
JUNIOR LEGION
Post 432 Indians 17U 7, Danville Gold 6
DAN 030 000 3 -- 6 6 0
IND 200 130 1 -- 7 8 2
W -- Andy Onnen, 3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 K, BB. L -- Edwards, 1.2 IP, H, ER, 2 K, 2 BB.
Danville Gold -- Spear R, 2 BB. Ruch 1-2, 2B, R, 2 BB. Drake 1-1, R. Young 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs. Patterson RBI, R. First 1-3, R. Coffin 1-4, RBI, R.
Post 432 -- Andy Onnen 1-2, 2B, 2 R. Braden Roesch 1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Brett Giese 1-2, 2B, RBI, 3 R, 2 BB. Ethan Kallal 4-4, 2B, 3 RBIs. Nick Allen 1-3.
SUNDAY
JUNIOR LEGION
Post 432 Indians 17U 4, Eureka 3
IND 001 110 1 -- 4 8 5
EUR 002 100 0 -- 3 7 4
W -- Brodi Winge, 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. L -- Martin, 2 IP, H, R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. S -- Ethan Garard, IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K, BB.
Post 432 -- Luke McCabe 1-4, R. Andy Onnen 1-3, 3B, R. Ethan Kallal 2-3, RBI. Ethan Garard 1-4, 2B, R. Nick Allen 1-3. Braden Roesch 1-4. Caleb Klecan 1-2, R.
Eureka -- Martin 2-4, RBI, R. Boles 1-4. Jablonski 1-4. Montoya 2-3, R. Ingersoll 1-4. Still R, 2 BB.