PAXTON -- The Post 432 Indians Junior Legion baseball team won 11-1 over Urbana on Wednesday.
The Indians scored three runs in the first inning.
Ethan Garard -- who finished the game hitting 3-for-4 -- led off the inning with a triple before scoring on a single to left field hit by Andy Onnen.
With two outs, Luke McCabe singled to left field to send Onnen home before crossing home plate on a triple to right field hit by Caleb Klecan.
In the second inning, Nicolas McKinley drew a walk before Garard doubled to left field to send McKinley across home plate. Onnen was hit by a pitch with one out in the fourth inning before Brett Giese singled to send Onnen home.
The Indians scored five more runs in the fifth inning.
Nick Allen was hit by a pitch with two outs before scoring on a wild pitch.
After McKinley reached base on an error, Bryce Boundy doubled to left field to send McKinley across home plate.
Garard singled to left field before Boundy scored on an error on a ground ball hit by Onnen. After Brodi Winge walked, Giese singled to left field to send Garard and Onnen across home plate.
Allen reached base on an error with one out in the sixth inning and McKinley drew a walk before Boundy sent Allen home with a sacrifice fly ball to center field.
On the mound, Luke McCabe picked up the win, allowing no runs on two hits and no walks with three strikeouts through three innings. After Ethan Garard allowed one earned run on one hit and two walks with three strikeouts through two innings, Tanner Sobkoviak allowed no runs on no hits and no walks through one inning en route to picking up the save.
JUNIOR LEGION
Post 432 Indians 17U 11, Urbana 1
URB 000 100 -- 1 3 3
IND 310 151 -- 11 9 0
W -- Luke McCabe, 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 K, 0 BB. L -- HayHartley, 1.2 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 K, BB. S -- Tanner Sobkoviak, IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K, 0 BB.
Urbana -- Brown 1-3. Mancuso R. B. Gilbort 1-3. HayHartley 1-2, 2B.
Post 432 -- Ethan Garard 3-4, 3B, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Andy Onnen 1-3, RBI, 3 R. Brett Giese 2-3, 2B, 3 RBIs. Luke McCabe 1-4, RBI, R. Caleb Klecan 1-3, 3B, RBI. Nick Allen 2 R. Nicolas McKinley 2 R, 3 BB. Bryce Boundy 1-3, 2 RBIs, R.