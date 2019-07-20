TILTON -- The Post 432 Indians Junior Legion baseball team won 13-3 over Champaign in a District Four Tournament game on Saturday.
Caleb Klecan and Ethan Kallal each finished the game hitting 3-for-4 while Brodi Winge went 2-for-2, Brett Giese hit 2-for-3 and Braden Roesch hit 2-for-4.
On the mound, Braden Roesch struck out nine batters and walked four while allowing three earned runs on five hits through all five innings.
The Indians scored seven runs in the second inning.
Kallal led off the inning with a double to right field. After Andy Onnen drew a walk, Winge doubled to center field to send Kallal and Onnen across home plate.
In the next at-bat, Nick Allen doubled to left field to send Winge home. After Allen crossed home plate on a Bryce Boundy sacrifice fly, Ethan Garard singled and Giese drew a walk before Garard scored on a passed ball.
Klecan than doubled to left field to send Giese home before scoring on a passed ball.
In the third inning, Winge hit a one-out triple to right field before crossing home plate on an error to extend Post 432's lead to 8-3.
The Indians scored two runs in the fourth inning.
Roesch led off with a single and Klecan lined a base hit to left field before Kallal singled to right field to send Roesch across home plate. After Onnen walked, Klecan crossed home plate on a Winge sacrifice fly.
The Indians tallied three more runs in the fifth inning.
Giese hit a one-out single to center field and Roesch hit an infield single before Klecan sent Giese home with a base hit. Kallal singled to center field to send Roesch and Klecan across home plate.
Post 432 Indians 17U 13, Champaign 3
CHA 003 00 -- 3 5 2
IND 071 23 -- 13 14 1
W -- Braden Roesch, 5 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 9 K, 4 BB. L -- Geingler, 2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 6 ER, K, 2 BB.
Champaign -- Wheeler 2-3, R. Vankurean 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Hicks 1-2, RBI. Daily 1-3. Bailey R.
Post 432 -- Ethan Garard 1-4, R. Brett Giese 2-3, 2 R. Braden Roesch 2-4, 2 R. Caleb Klecan 3-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Ethan Kallal 3-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, R. Andy Onnen R, 2 BB. Brodi Winge 2-2, 3B, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Nick Allen 1-2, 2B, RBI, R. Bryce Boundy RBI.