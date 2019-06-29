BUCKLEY -- The Post 432 Indians Junior Legion baseball team won two games on Saturday to improve its pool record in a tournament at Scheiwe Field in Buckley to 3-0.
The Indians defeated Moultrie-Douglas 8-7. They started the game by scoring five runs in the first inning.
Ethan Garard singled to left field and Andy Onnen reached base on an error before Braden Roesch sent Garard home with a groundout.
After Brodi Winge was hit by a pitch, Brett Giese doubled to right field to send Onnen home. With two outs, Ethan Kallal doubled to center field to send Busboom and Giese across home plate.
In the next at-bat, Luke McCabe singled to right field to send Kallal across home plate.
In the second inning, Roesch doubled to right field before Winge singled to center field to send him home.
In the third inning, Roesch singled to center field and Winge reached base on an error before another error on a sacrifice fly hit by Giese to right field resulted in Busboom crossing home plate. After Caleb Klecan drew a walk, Kallal singled to send Giese home.
Earlier that day, the Indians won 11-2 over Decatur Pride.
In the first inning, Ethan Garard was hit by a pitch and Andy Onnen singled to right field before Braden Roesch grounded into a fielder's choice ground ball to send Luke McCabe across home plate.
Caleb Klecan singled with one out in the second inning before Andy Onnen doubled to left field to send Caleb Klecan across home plate to tie the game at 2-2.
The Indians scored six runs in the fourth inning to take an 8-2 lead.
Keagan Busboom singled to lead off the inning before Klecan hit a one-out double to right field. In the next at-bat, Ethan Garard singled to right field to send Klecan home.
Onnen walked before Braden Roesch singled to right field to send Garard home. Brett Giese singled to left field to send Onnen home before Brodi Winge tripled on a line drive to center field to send Roesch and Giese across home plate.
The Indians added three more runs to their lead in the fifth inning.
Caleb Klecan hit a leadoff single to left field before Roesch hit a two-out double to center field to send Klecan across home plate. Giese singled to center field to send Roesch home before Winge lined a triple to center field to send Giese across home plate.
On the mound, Ethan Garard picked up the win as he allowed two runs -- one earned -- on one hit and two walks with two strikeouts through four innings.
Luke McCabe picked up the save as he allowed no runs on two hits and no walks with one strikeout through two innings.
Post 432 Indians 17U 8, Moultrie-Douglas 7
IND 510 200 -- 8 10 2
MD 011 302 -- 7 6 5
W -- Braden Roesch, 5 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 6 K, 6 BB. L --Miller, 0.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, ER, K, BB. S -- Brett Giese, IP, 0 H, 0 R, K, 0 BB.
Post 432 -- Ethan Garard 1-4, R. Andy Onnen R. Braden Roesch 3-4, 2 2B. Brodi Winge 1-3. Brett Giese 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Ethan Kallal 3-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, R. Luke McCabe 1-2, RBI. Keagan Busboom 3 R.
Moultrie-Douglas -- Miller 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Baer 2 R, 2 BB. Broust R, 3 BB. Miller 2-4, 2B, R. Cunningham 1-2, 2B, 4 RBIs. Day R. Pierce 2-4, R.
Post 432 Indians 17U 11, Decatur Pride 2
DEC 200 000 -- 2 3 1
IND 110 63x -- 11 14 1
W -- Ethan Garard, 4 IP, H, 2 R, ER, 2 K, 2 BB. L -- Shurt, 3.1 IP, 10 H, 8 ER, 7 K, 2 BB. S -- Luke McCabe, 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, K, 0 BB.
Decatur Pride -- Parker R. Fitzpatrick 1-2, R. Martini 1-3, RBI. Hemmeger 1-3.
Post 432 -- Ethan Garard 1-2, RBI, R. Luke McCabe R. Andy Onnen 2-3, 2B, RBI, R. Braden Roesch 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Brett Giese 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Brodi Winge 3-4, 2 3B, 2B, 3 RBIs. Ethan Kallal 2 BB. Keagan Busboom 1-4, R. Caleb Klecan 3-3, 2B, RBI, 3 R.