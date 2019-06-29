BUCKLEY -- The Junior Legion Post 432 Indians age 17-and-under baseball team won 11-2 Friday over Urbana.
The Indians scored four runs in the first inning.
Nick Allen was hit by a pitch before Andy Onnen doubled to left field to send Allen home and Brett Giese singled to center field to send Onnen across home plate.
Brodi Winge singled to right field and Caleb Klecan walked before Luke McCabe hit a bunt single to send Giese home. Bryce Boundy then hit into a double play to send Winge across home plate.
In the third inning, the Indians scored seven more runs.
Winge and Klecan each walked and McCabe reached base on a bunt single to load the bases before Boundy drew a base-on-ball to send Winge home. Jarid Woodby walked before McCabe scored after tagging up on an Allen popout.
Onnen singled to right field to send Boundy home. After Giese drew a walk, Winge doubled to left field to send Woodby, Onnen and Giese across home plate.
On the mound, Brodi Winge allowed two unearned runs on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts through five innings.
On Tuesday, June 25, the Indians won two game against Iroquois West at Gilman.
In a 4-1 win, the Indians scored all four runs in the fifth inning.
Keagan Busboom led off the inning with a single and Bryce Boundy walked before advancing to scoring position via an Ethan Garard sacrifice bunt.
Braden Roesch then singled to right field to send Busboom and Boundy across home plate.
Brett Giese singled to center field and Ethan Kallal belted a base hit to right field before Andy Onnen doubled to left field to send Roesch and Giese home.
On the mound, Braden Roesch was credited with the win as he allowed no runs on one hit and three walks with six strikeouts through four innings. Brett Giese picked up the save as he allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk with one strikeout through one inning.
The Indians then won 7-5 in game two.
In the first inning, Nick Allen walked before scoring on a single to center field hit by Andy Onnen. In the next at-bat, Braden Roesch singled to center field to send Onnen across home plate.
Roesch walked with one out in the third inning and Brett Giese and Keagan Busboom each singled before Kallal singled to right field to send Roesch across home plate.
The Indians scored four more runs in the fifth inning to break a 3-3 tie.
Onnen singled to center field to lead off the inning and Giese singled and Busboom walked to load the bases before Kallal lined a base hit to send Onnen and Giese home. With two outs, Bryce Boundy reached base on an error on which Busboom and Kallal crossed home plate.
On the mound, Ethan Garard allowed two unearned runs on two hits and three walks with two strikeouts through three innings. Andy Onnen allowed three runs -- one earned -- on three hits and one walk with four strikeouts through two innings.
FRIDAY
Post 432 Indians 17U 11, Urbana 2
URB 100 01 -- 2 5 0
IND 407 0x -- 11 7 1
W -- Brodi Winge, 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 8 K, 2 BB. L -- Mandra, 2 IP, 5 H, 8 ER, K, 4 BB.
Urbana -- Fraloy 2-3. Mancuso 2-3, R. B. Gilbort 1-3, RBI. J. Gilbert R.
Post 432 -- Nick Allen RBI, R. Andy Onnen 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Brett Giese 1-2, RBI, 2 R. Brodi Winge 2-2, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Caleb Klecan R, 2 BB. Luke McCabe 2-3, RBI, R. Bryce Boundy RBI, R. Jarid Woodby RBI, R.
TUESDAY, June 25
Post 432 Indians 17U 7, Iroquois West 5
IND 201 04 -- 7 8 4
IW 002 12 -- 5 5 1
W -- Andy Onnen, 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, ER, 4 K, BB.
Post 432 -- Nick Allen R, 2 BB. Andy Onnen 2-3, RBI, 2 R. Braden Roesch 1-2, RBI, R. Brett Giese 2-3, R. Keagan Busboom 1-2, R. Ethan Kallal 2-3, 3 RBIs, R.
Iroquois West -- McMillan 1-3, R. Alvarez 1-3, R. Martinez 2-3, 2B, 2 R. W. Frank 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs.
Post 432 Indians 17U 4, Iroquois West 1
IND 000 04 -- 4 7 0
IW 000 01 -- 1 2 0
W -- Braden Roesch, 4 IP, H, 0 R, 6 K, 3 BB. S -- Brett Giese, IP, H, ER, K, BB.
Post 432 -- Braden Roesch 1-3, 2 RBIs, R. Brett Giese 1-2, R. Ethan Kallal 1-3. Andy Onnen 2-3, 2 RBIs. Keagan Busboom 1-1, R. Bryce Boundy 1-1, R.
Iroquois West -- McMillan R. Kimmel 2-3. Fowler 2 BB.
THURSDAY, June 13
Rantoul 11, Post 432 Indians 17U 5
IND 000 103 1 -- 5 6 2
RAN 006 401 x -- 11 7 1
W -- C. Dillman, 5.1 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 6 K, 3 BB. L -- Owen Rafferty, 2.1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 3 BB.
Post 432 -- Brett Giese 1-3, 2 R. Brodi Winge 2-3, RBI, R. Luke McCabe 1-2, RBI, R. Nick Allen 1-3, RBI, R. Keagan Busboom 1-3, RBI.
Rantoul -- J. Daily 2 R, 2 BB. G. Jones 2-3, 2B, RBI, 3 R. C. Dillman 1-2, 2B, 3 RBIs, R. J. Lylzing R. A. Jordan 1-1, 3 RBIs, R. C. Smith 1-1, J. Freeman 1-4, RBI. C. Wilkerson R. A. Pope 1-2, 2 R.