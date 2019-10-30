PAXTON -- Pitch Please capped off an undefeated (11-0) season in the Paxton Park District Kickball League with a defeat of Michael Scott’s Dunder Mifflin Scranton Meredith Palmer Memorial Celebrity Rabies Awareness Pro-Am Fun Run Race for the Cure via a 7-3 score Tuesday evening at Nelson Field.
Halfway through the nine-inning contest, Pitch Please led 4-1, but a deep sacrifice fly by Michael Scott’s Gauge Snider brought home both Tal Harms and Dave Parker to bring the score to within one run.
That 4-3 score was as close as it would get as Pitch Please was able to extend their lead with a two-RBI kick from Missy Evans.
The lead was maintained thanks in part to some solid rolls from pitcher Cody Evans and some clutch defensive plays from third baseman Craig Kief and right fielder Neal McKenry. Most of Pitch Please celebrated their championship victory by going home and putting their kids to bed.
In the semifinals earlier in the evening, Pitch Please defeated Slim Kickens by a score of 7-4. Michael Scott's punched its ticket to the championship with a 3-2 victory over defending champion Blue Ballbarians, in a game that featured a bottom of the ninth walkoff homerun from Gauge Snider.
Final Standings
Pitch Please 11-0
Michael Scott 9-2
Blue Ballbarians 7-3
Slim Kickens 5-5
PDI 4-5
Handy Manny & Friends 4-5
Jurasskick 2-7
Wolf Gang 1-8
I’m Finna Kick Yo Ball 1-9