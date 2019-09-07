PBL Youth Football Seniors win 40-0 over Watseka The Ford County Record Sep 7, 2019 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football Seniors team won 40-0 over Watseka on Saturday. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest News PBL Youth Football Seniors win 40-0 over Watseka PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites lose 26-14 to Watseka PBL cross country runner Ryder James takes first place in race at Cow Chip Classic Rantoul/PBL boys golf scores 350 in Viking Invitational PBL football wins 52-12 over Georgetown-Ridge Farm Iroquois County Sheriff's Office police blotter (Sept. 6, 2019) Nurse-patient ratio advocates tout survey showing benefits of proposed law Prosecutor dismisses but plans to refile felony charges vs. Indiana man Most Popular Articles ArticlesVictim of alleged beating in Paxton remains in critical condition at hospitalHome in Loda mysteriously burns to groundThree dead in accident near ChebanseFord County Circuit Court cases (Sept. 4, 2019)Prospective cannabis business owner's past called into questionPolice Blotter (Sept. 4, 2019)Costs of legal pot not worth itPaxton Police Blotter (Sept. 6, 2019)Dog put in quarantine after attacking Melvin womanFord County Circuit Court cases (Aug. 29, 2019) Events Browse Today's events Submit