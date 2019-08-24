PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football Mighty Mites team defeated Momence 6-0 in overtime in its Central Illinois Football League opener on Saturday.
The Panthers won the overtime coin toss and took the ball before quarterback Caleb Fauser scored on a 10-yard touchdown run. The PBL defense recovered a fumble on Momence's overtime possession to end the game.
"The kids played well for being a young group," PBL Mighty Mites coach Chris White said. "We have things to build on for our next game."