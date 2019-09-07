PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football Mighty Mites team lost 26-14 to Watseka.
Caleb Fauser had one pass for five yards and 16 rushing attempts for 129 yards and touchdowns. Blake Shumate had 12 rushing attempts for 121 yards.
Hunter Shedd had four carries for 10 yards and Carte Manzke had reception for five yards and one rush for five yards. The Panthers missed an opportunity for a fumble recovery before the half. The halftime score was Watseka 12, PBL 7.
In the second half of the game, PBL turned the ball over on its first possession, and then Watseka scored, extending its lead to 19-7. On the Panthers' next possession, they marched down the field and scored, cutting their deficit to 19-14.
Late in the game, PBL had a touchdown run by Blake Shumate that was called back due to a penalty. This ended the Panthers' final drive of the game.
"Offensively, we improved from the Momence game scoring points in regulation, and I am really proud of the kids for that effort," PBL Mighty Mites coach Chris White said. "We still have to sustain blocks on the offensive line. Defensively, we didn’t do well allowing 26 points, when we allowed no points in the Momence game. We got beat on the outside corners, and they put it to us because we simply were not stopping them. In next week's practice, we are going to make some changes defensively and work on cleaning up those mistakes."
The Panthers play Clifton Central next Saturday at Clifton.
"We know they like to pass and will try to spread us out, so during the week, we are going to prepare for that," White said. "This is a great group of kids. We just have to get them to buy into everything 100 percent and make less mistakes."